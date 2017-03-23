The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 23, 2017 | Last Update : 04:15 AM IST

India, All India

Kingpin of AASU office attack held in Bengal village

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Mar 23, 2017, 2:43 am IST
Updated : Mar 23, 2017, 2:40 am IST

Biswas has been evading arrest after he allegedly led a mob to attack AASU office in Assam.

Prime accused in the Silapathar AASU office attack case Subodh Biswas, All-India president of the Nikhil Bharat Udbastu Samanway Samiti (NBBUSS) and his associate Subash Biswas after being arrested by Assam Police in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime accused in the Silapathar AASU office attack case Subodh Biswas, All-India president of the Nikhil Bharat Udbastu Samanway Samiti (NBBUSS) and his associate Subash Biswas after being arrested by Assam Police in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

Guwahati: Subodh Biswas, the president of Nagpur-based Hindu Bengali outfit Nikhil Bharat Bengali Udbastu Samannay Samiti (NBBUSS) who absconded from Assam on March 6, was arrested from West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday.

He has been evading the arrest after he allegedly instigated a mob to attack the office of All-Assam Students’ Union (AASU) at Silapathar in northern Assam’s Dhemaji district.

Security agencies, which were chasing Subhas Biswas, told this newspaper, “He was arrested with one of his associates Subhash Biswas from Bongaon village area under Bagdah police station in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal — close to India-Bangladesh international border.”

Informing that a team of CID has reached the place to take over the custody of Mr Biswas, the police said that CID has asked for five-days transit remand.

The AASU, which has been agitating and demanding the arrest of NBBUSS president, has locked horns with chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal for the alleged failure of police in nabbing Subodh Biswas.

An unruly mob of NBBUSS supporters had ransacked the AASU office on March 6. What hurt the Assamese most was that the mob had damaged photographs of Assam’s legendary singer-composer Bhupen Hazarika, the doyen of Assamese film-making and noted litterateur Jyotiprasad Agarwala, shahid bedi — which was erected in memory of 855 martyrs of the anti-foreigners’ agitation of the early 1980s, and gamosa, which is a unique identity of the Assamese society.

The police has already arrested more than 20 persons who were the part of procession and found to have been involved in attacking the AASU office at Silapthar.

The NBBUSS was instrumental in organising rallies and protests in the state against alleged harassment of Bengali Hindus on the suspicion that they were illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

Tags: aasu, subodh biswas, nbbuss
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

MOST POPULAR

1

Telangana woman gives birth to child with three legs

2

Child born with birth defects branded as alien in Bihar

3

How to set text Statuses on WhatsApp

4

Animated GIF is being considered as a 'deadly weapon'

5

Video: Anushka Sharma's ghost shocks SRK by entering his bungalow Mannat

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham