The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 23, 2017 | Last Update : 07:24 PM IST

India, All India

Air India blacklists Shiv Sena MP who hit staff 25 times with slippers

ANI
Published : Mar 23, 2017, 7:21 pm IST
Updated : Mar 23, 2017, 7:21 pm IST

Earlier, Gaikwad wrote a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan justifying his act.

Air India (Photo: File)
 Air India (Photo: File)

New Delhi: After the Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad hit a staff of the Air India with his slipper, Delhi Airport Manager, Harinder Singh on Thursday said that the staff of the national carrier is agitated and hence they have blacklisted the former.

Earlier in the day, Gaikwad, wrote a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, while listing out the problems faced by him in the flight.

Gaikwad in his letter said that he was misled by the Air India and stated that while he was given a business class ticket, later he came to know that there was no business class section in the flight.

"If there was no business class on the flight, then why was Air India booking for it. I complained about this in Delhi Airport. But the management started misbehaving with me and said that we have seen a number of MPs like you and even threatened to complain to the Prime Minister," stated the letter sent by Gaikwad.

Gaikwad further added that the flight was not well maintained with no TV, towel or tissue paper.

Listing his problems, the Shiv Sena MP asked the Aviation Minister and the Speaker to probe the matter and to find the reason behind these issues.

Meanwhile, Air India registered two FIRs against Gaikwad for hitting an Air India staffer with his slipper over a seating issue and for forcibly holding the flight and delaying it for 40 minutes.

A Deputy General Manager (DGM) of Air India has submitted an inquiry report corroborating the incident and is also examining creation of no-fly list of unruly passengers, said Air India spokesperson.

Earlier in the day, an adamant Gaikwad bragged about hitting an Air India staffer followed by a business class sitting issue.

"Yes, I had hit the staff. Do you expect me to hear their abuses quietly? What should have I done? He first misbehaved with me," Gaikwad told ANI.

The Air India staffer, who was hit by Gaikwad, said that the MP had hit him, used foul language and humiliated him in front of the entire crew.

"When I told him what he (Gaikwad) is asking isn't possible, he became abusive and started using foul language. God save our country if this is the culture and behaviour of our MPs," the Air India staffer said.

Gaikwad was travelling from Pune to New Delhi when the scuffle broke out over the sitting arrangement.

The MP claimed that his ticket was for business class but Air India provided him economy class.

Tags: air india. shiv sena mp, ravindra gaikwad
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Viral footage of bull thrusting horn in matador's butt

2

Women get blended orgasms through these sex positions

3

WhatsApp rolls back ‘text-only status’ on all mobile OS

4

Apple announces price, release date of Red iPhone 7 models

5

Watch: Sonakshi Sinha goes from goofy to sexy in Noor's Gulabi 2.0 song

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham