Air India blacklists Shiv Sena MP who hit staff 25 times with slippers

New Delhi: After the Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad hit a staff of the Air India with his slipper, Delhi Airport Manager, Harinder Singh on Thursday said that the staff of the national carrier is agitated and hence they have blacklisted the former.

Earlier in the day, Gaikwad, wrote a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, while listing out the problems faced by him in the flight.

Gaikwad in his letter said that he was misled by the Air India and stated that while he was given a business class ticket, later he came to know that there was no business class section in the flight.

"If there was no business class on the flight, then why was Air India booking for it. I complained about this in Delhi Airport. But the management started misbehaving with me and said that we have seen a number of MPs like you and even threatened to complain to the Prime Minister," stated the letter sent by Gaikwad.

Gaikwad further added that the flight was not well maintained with no TV, towel or tissue paper.

Listing his problems, the Shiv Sena MP asked the Aviation Minister and the Speaker to probe the matter and to find the reason behind these issues.

Meanwhile, Air India registered two FIRs against Gaikwad for hitting an Air India staffer with his slipper over a seating issue and for forcibly holding the flight and delaying it for 40 minutes.

A Deputy General Manager (DGM) of Air India has submitted an inquiry report corroborating the incident and is also examining creation of no-fly list of unruly passengers, said Air India spokesperson.

Earlier in the day, an adamant Gaikwad bragged about hitting an Air India staffer followed by a business class sitting issue.

"Yes, I had hit the staff. Do you expect me to hear their abuses quietly? What should have I done? He first misbehaved with me," Gaikwad told ANI.

The Air India staffer, who was hit by Gaikwad, said that the MP had hit him, used foul language and humiliated him in front of the entire crew.

"When I told him what he (Gaikwad) is asking isn't possible, he became abusive and started using foul language. God save our country if this is the culture and behaviour of our MPs," the Air India staffer said.

Gaikwad was travelling from Pune to New Delhi when the scuffle broke out over the sitting arrangement.

The MP claimed that his ticket was for business class but Air India provided him economy class.