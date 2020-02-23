Sunday, Feb 23, 2020 | Last Update : 07:04 AM IST

India, All India

In Tamil Nadu, Veerappan’s daughter joins BJP

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANJEEVI ANANDAN
Published : Feb 23, 2020, 2:41 am IST
Updated : Feb 23, 2020, 2:41 am IST

The joining function of inducting the slain brigand’s daughter and others into the BJP-fold was held at a private marriage hall here in Krishnagiri.

Koose Muniasamy Veerappan
 Koose Muniasamy Veerappan

Krishnagiri: In a significant acknowledgement of the role forest-dwellers and tribals play in building the economy, BJP is now strongly wooing them in Tamil Nadu.

The first signals of that trend came alive in Krishnagiri district.

Nearly 15 years after “Sandalwood” Veerappan was killed by the special task force in neighbouring Dharmapuri district, the forest brigand is back again under media glare, but this time for better reasons, as his elder daughter Vidya Rani has joined the BJP.

The girl who, like her mother braved many police harassments, joined the BJP on Saturday in the presence of party’s national general secretary Muralidhar Rao and former BJP minister Pon Radhakrishnan.

The joining function of inducting the slain brigand’s daughter and others into the BJP-fold was held at a private marriage hall here in Krishnagiri.

Vidya Rani avoided talking to reporters when they approached her at the venue to know why she liked to join the saffron party, when her mother Muthulakshmi was running her own outfit after Vearappan’s death.

Earlier, Vidya Rani was in the news because of her love marriage with Mariya Deepak, a Christian.

Their marriage took place in 2011 against the wishes of the brigand’s widow and the girl’s mother Muthulakshmi.

Earlier at Hosur, Ponnar, speaking to journalists, accused that the women who chanted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan in Bengaluru during the anti-Citizenship  Amendment Act protest rally led by MIM leader Owaisi there, under the alleged guidance of DMK leader M.K. Stalin.

He welcomed the Tamil Nadu government’s Bill declaring key Cauvery delta districts as protected agricultural zone. Shri. Ponnar was also hopeful that the party high command in Delhi would soon appoint the state BJP president.

Tags: veerappan, muralidhar rao

Latest From India

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo: PTI)

Subramanian Swamy says income tax system must be abolished

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo: PTI File)

Assam schools to drop word ‘Maktab’

During the past few days, the police detained over a dozen persons for questioning after they allegedly ‘misused” social media.

Over 1,000 profiles on social media under lens in Kashmir Valley

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Melania’s school visit: Kejriwal, Sisodia not invited

MOST POPULAR

1

Belkin RockStar headphones with Lightning review: A better Apple EarPods alternative!

2

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

3

The Asian Age interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

4

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

5

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham