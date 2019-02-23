Our fight is for Kashmir, not against Kashmiris: Modi

'This shouldn't have happened,' PM slams attacks on Kashmiris in different parts of India.

This was his first visit to the state after the Assembly elections in December which the Congress managed to win. (Photo:ANI)

Tonk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India’s fight was against terrorism and not against Kashmir or Kashmiris.

Addressing a rally in Tonk, Rajasthan, Modi said: “Our fight is against enemies of humanity. Our fight is for Kashmir and not against Kashmiris.”

Modi rued the assaults on Kashmiri students in various parts of India after the Pulwama attack on February 14, and said: “what happened to Kashmiri students in the last few days should not happen in this country.”

Taking a dig at Imran Khan, Modi said, “When Pak got a new PM, I had congratulated him (Imran Khan). I had told him we together should fight against poverty and illiteracy. He had said to me that he was the son of a Pathan and would stand by his words. Today, it is time to test if he will do so.”

The Prime Minister kick-started the BJP's Lok Sabha poll campaign in Rajasthan on Saturday with the 'Vijay Sankalp rally'.

Since the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on February 14, there have been reports of assaults and social boycotts of Kashmiris across India.

Over 40 CRPF soldiers were martyred in a suicide bomb blast in Kashmir’s Pulwama on February 14. Ever since then, India has worked diplomatic channels to isolate Pakistan.

For the first time, the United Nations Security Council has termed a bomb blast in Jammu and Kashmir as an act of terror.

China also came on board in the UNSC resolution condemning the attack. Under pressure, Pakistan mildly cracked down on the Jaish-e-Mohammed on Friday.