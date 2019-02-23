Saturday, Feb 23, 2019 | Last Update : 03:27 PM IST

India, All India

Mob descends on Karachi Bakery in Bengaluru, wants name changed

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 23, 2019, 12:39 pm IST
Updated : Feb 23, 2019, 12:43 pm IST

To pacify them, owners cover up the word ‘Karachi’ on the signboard, display India flag.

 The staff covered the word ‘Karachi’ and displayed the Indian flag at the cafe. However, no violence was reported. (Photo: Twitter/ @prajwalmanipal)

Bengaluru: A group of unidentified people on Friday held a mob protest outside an outlet of the Hyderabad-based Karachi Bakery in Bengaluru where the staff was forced to cover half of its signboard and also demanded to change its name.

According to reports, this incident took place on Friday evening around 8-8.30 pm at Indiranagar. A group of 20 to 25 men gathered in front of the bakery and started chanting slogans and insisted its name be changed. They also forced the staff to cover the word ‘Karachi’ on the name board.

The staff covered the word ‘Karachi’ and displayed the Indian flag at the cafe. However, no violence was reported.

The manager of the Karachi Bakery told The News Minute, "The mob stayed for about half an hour. They demanded us to change the name. The men claimed to know people in the Army. They thought we were from Pakistan. But we have been using this name for the last 53 years. The owners are Hindus; only the name is Karachi Bakery. To satisfy them, we put up the Indian flag."

This comes in the aftermath of the February 14 Pulwama terror attack, where over 40 CRPF soldiers were martyred in a suicide bomb blast in Jammu and Kashmir. Ever since then, India has worked diplomatic channels to isolate Pakistan. For the first time, the United Nations Security Council has termed a bomb blast in Jammu and Kashmir as an act of terror. China also came on board in the UNSC resolution condemning the attack. Under pressure, Pakistan mildly cracked down on the Jaish-e-Mohammed on Friday.

Tags: pulwama terror attack, karachi bakery, bengaluru
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

