Kashmiri separatist, JKLF chief Yaseen Malik detained in J&K

Police and paramilitary forces have been put on high alert but there was no confirmation about any more detentions.

Yaseen Malik was detained Friday night amid indications of a wider crackdown on separatists in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: Kashmiri separatist and JKLF chief Yasin Malik was detained by the police amid indications of a wider crackdown on separatists in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The cops apprehended him from his Maisuma residence here. He reportedly has been taken to the Kothibagh Police Station.

Malik’s detention comes ahead of a crucial hearing on Article 35-A in Supreme Court which is likely to take place on Monday (February 25). The article, incorporated into the Indian Constitution in 1954, grants special rights and privileges to the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir.

The action comes eight days after an audacious terror attack on a convoy in Pulwama district in which 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives.