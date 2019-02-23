Saturday, Feb 23, 2019 | Last Update : 08:52 AM IST

India, All India

Kamal Nath launches crop loan waiver scheme in MP

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 23, 2019, 6:30 am IST
Updated : Feb 23, 2019, 6:30 am IST

In the first phase, 25 lakh farmers would be covered under the scheme by February 28.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath (Photo: ANI)
 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath (Photo: ANI)

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Friday launched the crop loan waiver scheme at Tamli in Ratlam district in the state by writing off the farm dues, of a little over 40,000 peasants in the area, to the tune of Rs 134 crore. Mr Nath handed over the certificate clearing the farm dues of local farmer Babulal Bharelal Rathore — the first beneficiary of the scheme in the state — while launching the scheme, christened as Jai Kisan Crop Loan Waiver Yojana. Mr Rathore’s farm outstanding, which amounted to Rs 1,95,447, was written off. In its election manifesto, Congress had promised to waiver farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh each of the farmers after coming to power in MP. Mr Nath announced that 50 lakh farmers in the state would be benefited by the loan waiver scheme of his government, which would cost the state exchequer around Rs 50,000 crore. He had earlier indicated that the scheme would be launched in phases. In the first phase, 25 lakh farmers would be covered under the scheme by February 28.

“Our government could achieve the herculean task of undertaking the exercise to write off crop loans of 50 lakh farmers in the state in a short span of a month. The money will be transferred to the accounts of the beneficiaries within 15 days,” he announced. He said the scheme would strengthen the economy of farmers in the state.

Tags: kamal nath, crop loan waiver
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

Latest From India

The trio said the top court had relied upon “patently incorrect” claims made by the government in an unsigned note given in a sealed cover in the court. (Representational image)

SC will hear 2 pleas over Rafale deal issue Feb 26

The bungalow earlier allotted to Sushma Swaraj.

No takers for ‘vastu-hit’ Sushma’s former bungalow

BJP President Amit Shah (Photo: ANI)

Amit Shah lambasts DMK-Cong combine, Opposition

Sources said that chief minister Naveen Patnaik had laid the foundation stone of the bridge in 2014.

Students take risky ferry ride to reach exam centre in Odisha

MOST POPULAR

1

Lookalikes of Kim Jong Un, Donald Trump commit to 'peace' ahead of Hanoi summit

2

Samsung Galaxy S10 price in India revealed, gives Apple something to consider

3

UP school principal sells her bangles to donate money for CRPF jawans

4

Lawsuit over citizenship filed by father of Alabama woman who joined ISIS

5

Ouch! Porn watchers hit by login stealing malware doubled

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham