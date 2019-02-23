Nearly 300 cars gutted in parking lot near AeroIndia venue

Under the leadership of Chief Fire Officer, 10 fire force and 5 fire engines controlled the fire, said the IPS officer.

About 100 cars have been gutted in a massive fire break out in the parking area near the venue of Aero India 2019 at Yalahanka in Bengaluru on Saturday afternoon. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Bengaluru: About 300 cars have been gutted in a massive fire break out in the parking area near the venue of Aero India 2019 at Yalahanka in Bengaluru on Saturday afternoon.

According to reports, the reason stated for the huge breakout – where the firefighter aircrafts were parked – was grass aided by heavy winds. IPS M.N. Reddi, the senior police official said that the fire is under control now and no casualties have been reported.

#WATCH Nearly 80-100 cars gutted after fire broke out in dry grass at the car parking area near #AeroIndia2019 venue in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/xGdDKm4D3V — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2019

A blanket of thick black smoke engulfed the area causing panic among locals and those visiting Aero India on its fourth day.

On Tuesday, a day before the opening of the Aero India show, two aircraft of the IAF's aerobatic team Surya Kiran had crashed, after grazing each other mid-air, near here. A pilot was killed and two others were injured in the accident.