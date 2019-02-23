Saturday, Feb 23, 2019 | Last Update : 06:14 PM IST

10 killed in explosion in UP shop, many feared to be trapped

PTI
A rescue operation for people suspected to be trapped under debris has been launched.

 The explosion led to the collapse of three houses and killed four people whose bodies have been brought out. (Photo: Representational)

Bhadohi: Ten people were killed in an explosion at a shop which caused three houses to collapse in Uttar Pradesh's Badohi city on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

It is suspected that people are trapped under debris.

A rescue operation has been launched, they said.

The explosion took place at the shop in Rohta Bazaar.

The shop owner has been identified as Kaliyar Mansoori, District Magistrate Rajendra Prasad said.

The explosion led to the collapse of three houses and killed four people whose bodies have been brought out, he said.

Locals have claimed that Mansoori was also in the business of illegal firecrackers, the district magistrate said, adding that some others could be trapped under the debris.

Earthmoving equipment has been pressed into service to carry out relief and rescue works.

Teams of forensic experts and the NDRF have reached the site, he said.

Irfan, son of Mansoori, was at a carpet factory behind the shop and its workers could be among those trapped, Prasad added.

