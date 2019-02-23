Saturday, Feb 23, 2019 | Last Update : 04:49 AM IST

India, All India

27 proposals on judges pending with govt: Ranjan Gogoi

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Feb 23, 2019, 1:38 am IST
Updated : Feb 23, 2019, 4:25 am IST

The CJI told the counsel that “there are almost 70 to 80 proposals before the collegium and hardly 27 before the government”.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo: PTI)
 Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Friday dispelled the impression that many proposals on the appointment of judges are pending with the Centre and said that “hardly 27 proposals are pending with the government”.

The CJI gave this information to advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the Centre, for the public interest litigation alleging that the government is holding back the files of many appointments recommended by the apex court collegium.

The CJI told the counsel that “there are almost 70 to 80 proposals before the collegium and hardly 27 before the government”.

Mr Bhushan argued that in as many as nine instances, there has been no appointment despite reiteration of the recommendation by the collegium and this is happening when the court has clearly held that once candidates’ names are reiterated, they have to be appointed. There are a lot of cases where the government has not responded.”

The petition alleges that the Centre’s act of not notifying the names, which have either been recommended more than six weeks back or have already been reiterated by the collegium, is violative of the apex court verdict.

It wanted a direction that names of lawyers and judges, who have been reiterated by the collegium for appointment as high court judges, be cleared expeditiously for appointment by the Central government.

It contended that the Central government’s failure to act on the files of those recommended by the collegium for appointment as judges showed complete disregard for the law laid down by this court.

The present picture presented a virtual breakdown of the consultative process, thereby diminishing, if not destroying, the primacy of the CJI with regard to judicial appointments.

Tags: ranjan gogoi, central government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

BJP President Amit Shah (Photo: ANI)

Amit Shah lambasts DMK-Cong combine, Opposition

Sources said that chief minister Naveen Patnaik had laid the foundation stone of the bridge in 2014.

Students take risky ferry ride to reach exam centre in Odisha

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

SC talks tough, orders stop to targeting of Kashmiris

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi’s kisan relief stuck in Opp-ruled states

MOST POPULAR

1

Lookalikes of Kim Jong Un, Donald Trump commit to 'peace' ahead of Hanoi summit

2

Samsung Galaxy S10 price in India revealed, gives Apple something to consider

3

UP school principal sells her bangles to donate money for CRPF jawans

4

Lawsuit over citizenship filed by father of Alabama woman who joined ISIS

5

Ouch! Porn watchers hit by login stealing malware doubled

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham