The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Feb 24, 2018 | Last Update : 12:57 AM IST

India, All India

Voting of 58 RS seats from 16 states will be held on March 23: EC

PTI
Published : Feb 23, 2018, 8:43 pm IST
Updated : Feb 23, 2018, 8:44 pm IST

The EC also announced bypoll to a RS seat from Kerala after MP Veerendra Kumar resigned in December.

The members, whose terms are ending, include union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Dharmendra Pradhan, J P Nadda, Thaawarchand Gehlot and Ramdas Athawale. (Representational image)
 The members, whose terms are ending, include union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Dharmendra Pradhan, J P Nadda, Thaawarchand Gehlot and Ramdas Athawale. (Representational image)

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Friday announced polls to 58 Rajya Sabha seats from 16 states which are falling vacant on April 2.

The voting will take place on March 23, the EC said.

The members, whose terms are ending, include union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Dharmendra Pradhan, J P Nadda, Thaawarchand Gehlot and Ramdas Athawale.

Besides the biennial elections, the EC also announced bypoll to a Rajya Sabha seat from Kerala after MP Veerendra Kumar resigned in December. His term was to end in April, 2022.

Tags: rajya sabha, rs seats, polls, ec
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety movie review: Easy-breezy affair with bromance till the brim

2

SpaceX launches Spanish satellite, 2 others from California

3

In Mexican cartel country, priests have uneasy ties with narcos

4

Wife divorces husband in Dubai for charging £100 everytime he gave her a lift

5

‘SRK looked like alien, Janhvi no threat to Sara’: Abhishek Kapoor ridiculed stars?

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

Mexicans hold mournful procession for endangered porpoise. The vaquita’s numbers have been decimated by nets set for the totoaba fish, whose swim bladder is considered a delicacy in China and commands high prices.The totoaba is itself endangered. (Photos: AP)

Mexicans take out processio honouring endangered porpoises

Mahamastabhisheka of Gomateswara (Lord Bahubali) has been a tradition held every 12 years since AD 981. (Photos: AP)

Devotees throng to Shravanbelagoal to anoint Gomateshwara

Chinese around the world celebrated the arrival of the Year of the Dog on Friday with family reunions, firecrackers and traditional food. (Photos: AP)

Chinese New Year: World celebrates advent of Year of Dog

From plaids, coats to a milieu of colours, New York Fashion Week sees designers bringing out their best. (Photos: AP)

Michael Kors, Mark Jacobs steal the show at New York Fashion Week

The celebration dates back to the colonial times with 'devils' representing Spanish conquerors and 'congos' representing African slaves. (Photo: AFP)

Panama City celebrates 'Congos and Devils' carnival

The 'Masopust' - or Carnival - in Prague's Zizkov quarter always takes place towards the end of winter. (Photo: AFP)

Prague holds its annual carnival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham