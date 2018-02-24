Voting of 58 RS seats from 16 states will be held on March 23: EC

The EC also announced bypoll to a RS seat from Kerala after MP Veerendra Kumar resigned in December.

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Friday announced polls to 58 Rajya Sabha seats from 16 states which are falling vacant on April 2.

The voting will take place on March 23, the EC said.

The members, whose terms are ending, include union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Dharmendra Pradhan, J P Nadda, Thaawarchand Gehlot and Ramdas Athawale.

Besides the biennial elections, the EC also announced bypoll to a Rajya Sabha seat from Kerala after MP Veerendra Kumar resigned in December. His term was to end in April, 2022.