The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Feb 24, 2018 | Last Update : 12:57 AM IST

India, All India

Process to appoint of Lokpal initiated; meeting on March 1: Centre to SC

THE ASIAN AGE | J VENKATESAN
Published : Feb 23, 2018, 6:41 pm IST
Updated : Feb 23, 2018, 6:45 pm IST

The meeting of the selection panel comprising PM, CJI, Lok Sabha Speaker and leader of the largest party in opposition is fixed for March 1.

Accepting the submission of the AG, the bench directed the Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) to file affidavit in this regard by March 5 and posted the matter for further hearing on March 6. (Photo: File)
 Accepting the submission of the AG, the bench directed the Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) to file affidavit in this regard by March 5 and posted the matter for further hearing on March 6. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday informed the Supreme Court that the government has initiated the process of appointment of Lokpal, `anti-corruption Ombudsman’, with a meeting, headed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be held on March 1 for selecting the Lokpal.

Attorney General KK Venugopal made this submission before a Bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi and Ms R Banumathi hearing a contempt petition filed by Common Cause through advocate Prashant Bhushan for not implementing the April 2017 verdict of the apex court in appointing Lokpal.

The AG told the court the appointment has been delayed since the enactment of the Lokpal and Lokayukta Act in 2014. The meeting of the selection panel comprising the Prime Minister (PM), Chief Justice of India (CJI), Lok Sabha Speaker and leader of the largest party in opposition is fixed for March 1.

He also said that the delay of the selection panel was due to the death of senior lawyer PP Rao, who was also one of the members in the panel, in September 2017.

Accepting the submission of the AG, the bench directed the Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) to file affidavit in this regard by March 5 and posted the matter for further hearing on March 6.

In April 2017, the apex court acting on a writ petition filed by Common Cause asked the Centre to set up the `anti-corruption ombudsman’ Lokpal under the 2013 law without waiting for Parliament approval of the standing committee’s suggestion for amending the law to include Leader of single largest party in the place of LoP to be part of the search committee.

The court held that the Lokpal Act as it stands today is an eminently workable piece of legislation and there is no justification to keep the enforcement of the Act under suspension till the amendments, as proposed, are carried out.

It said if the Lokpal Act, as it exists, is otherwise workable and the amendment sought to be introduced by Parliament is aimed at a more efficient working of some of the provisions of the Act, the wholesome principle that a law duly enacted and enforced must be given effect to will have to prevail and appropriate directions will have to be issued by the Court to the said effect.

The court had rejected the Centre’s submission that the law cannot be implemented in the absence of LoP and without amending the law.

It said if, at present, the LoP is not available, surely, the Chairperson and the other two Members of the Selection Committee, namely, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India or his nominee may proceed to appoint an eminent jurist as a Member of the Selection Committee.

It said there is no legal disability in a truncated Selection Committee to constitute a Search Committee for preparing a panel of persons for consideration for appointment as the Chairperson and Members of the Lokpal and also for such a truncated Selection Committee to make recommendations to the President of India for appointment of the Chairperson and Members of the Lokpal.

As the order was not implemented Common Cause moved the court for contempt and in this petition, the AG made the submission about the meeting to be held on March 1. The Bench posted the matter for further hearing on March 6.

Tags: supreme court of india, narendra modi, lokpal act, kk venugopal, lok sabha speaker
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety movie review: Easy-breezy affair with bromance till the brim

2

SpaceX launches Spanish satellite, 2 others from California

3

In Mexican cartel country, priests have uneasy ties with narcos

4

Wife divorces husband in Dubai for charging £100 everytime he gave her a lift

5

‘SRK looked like alien, Janhvi no threat to Sara’: Abhishek Kapoor ridiculed stars?

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

Mexicans hold mournful procession for endangered porpoise. The vaquita’s numbers have been decimated by nets set for the totoaba fish, whose swim bladder is considered a delicacy in China and commands high prices.The totoaba is itself endangered. (Photos: AP)

Mexicans take out processio honouring endangered porpoises

Mahamastabhisheka of Gomateswara (Lord Bahubali) has been a tradition held every 12 years since AD 981. (Photos: AP)

Devotees throng to Shravanbelagoal to anoint Gomateshwara

Chinese around the world celebrated the arrival of the Year of the Dog on Friday with family reunions, firecrackers and traditional food. (Photos: AP)

Chinese New Year: World celebrates advent of Year of Dog

From plaids, coats to a milieu of colours, New York Fashion Week sees designers bringing out their best. (Photos: AP)

Michael Kors, Mark Jacobs steal the show at New York Fashion Week

The celebration dates back to the colonial times with 'devils' representing Spanish conquerors and 'congos' representing African slaves. (Photo: AFP)

Panama City celebrates 'Congos and Devils' carnival

The 'Masopust' - or Carnival - in Prague's Zizkov quarter always takes place towards the end of winter. (Photo: AFP)

Prague holds its annual carnival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham