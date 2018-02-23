The Asian Age | News

Nitish Kumar tapped my phone, poisoned my food: Tejashwi Yadav

'Nitish Kumar is an undemocratic opportunist who can go to any extent to settle scores with his opponents,' said Tejashwi.

Yadav had become the Deputy CM in 2015 after the Grand Alliance comprising RJD, Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and Congress won a comprehensive victory in the assembly polls. (Photo: File)
Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday accused Bihar's Nitish Kumar government of hatching a "serious conspiracy" to derail his statewide 'Samvidhan Bachao Nyay Yatra', claiming that his phone was being tapped and attempts were made to lace his food with "poisonous" substances.

"Nitish Kumar is in a tizzy over the massive public support to Samvidhan Bachao Nyay Yatra. It has been learnt through reliable sources that the Nitish government is involved in a serious conspiracy against me," the leader of the state assembly said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Obstacles are being laid in the way of my getting a room at Circuit Houses. My phone is being tapped and attempts are being made to lace my food with poisonous and narcotic substances. Spies have been deployed to keep a watch on my movements. A vicious campaign is on to sully my reputation and endanger my life", the former Bihar deputy chief minister said in another tweet.

"The entire country knows that Nitish Kumar is an undemocratic opportunist who can go to any extent to settle scores with his opponents. I am unable to understand what harm has been caused to him by a barely 28-year-old man. As a matter of fact, he won an election with our help and later betrayed the mandate," said Yadav, the younger son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad.

Yadav had become the Deputy CM in 2015 after the Grand Alliance comprising RJD, Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and Congress won a comprehensive victory in the assembly polls. 

In 2017, Kumar walked out of the alliance following corruption cases against Yadav.

After resigning from his post, he formed a new government with the BJP. During his state-wide "yatra", Yadav has been harping on alleged betrayal of mandate by Kumar and accusing the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the ruling JD(U)-BJP combine of having "framed" Lalu Prasad who is currently lodged in a jail at Ranchi following conviction in a number of fodder scam cases.

