The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Feb 24, 2018 | Last Update : 12:56 AM IST

India, All India

Butchers and bootleggers voted against BJP: Guj min in assembly

PTI
Published : Feb 23, 2018, 4:15 pm IST
Updated : Feb 23, 2018, 4:16 pm IST

In keenly-fought elections held in Dec 2017, BJP managed to retain power for 6th straight term though its tally fell from 115 to 99 seats.

“I tell you who did not vote for us. It was those butchers who were angry against us for introducing a tough anti-cow slaughter law. It was bootleggers who were angry because the BJP government has introduced a tough prohibition law,” Jadeja told the assembly. (Photo: Facebook)
 “I tell you who did not vote for us. It was those butchers who were angry against us for introducing a tough anti-cow slaughter law. It was bootleggers who were angry because the BJP government has introduced a tough prohibition law,” Jadeja told the assembly. (Photo: Facebook)

Gandhinagar: The BJP tally in the recent Gujarat Assembly polls was restricted to 99 seats because butchers, bootleggers and those opposing the proposed triple talaq bill didn’t vote for the saffron party, minister of state for home Pradeepsinh Jadeja said on Thursday.

In the keenly-fought elections held in December 2017, the BJP managed to retain power for a sixth straight term though its tally fell from 115 to 99 seats. The Congress won 77 seats in the 182-member House, up by 19 seats from 2012.

“I tell you who did not vote for us. It was those butchers who were angry against us for introducing a tough anti-cow slaughter law. It was bootleggers who were angry because the BJP government has introduced a tough prohibition law,” Jadeja told the assembly.

He was speaking on the motion of thanks to Governor OP Kohli’s February 19 address to the House on the first day of the Budget session when the topic veered towards the BJP’s poll performance following a dig by the Congress.

“Many school owners were unhappy because we brought a law to cap their fees. Those who were angry with the BJP government at the Centre for introducing a bill to protect Muslim women against triple talaq also did not give us votes. But, we are not bothered about them,” the minister said.

Jadeja said the Congress won only 77 seats though its leaders tried to incite people through casteist and communal politics.

“Congress leaders used to claim ahead of the polls that the party will come to power by winning over 125 seats. However, they got only 77 seats,” he said.

In an apparent dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi who visited temples during the campaign, Jadeja said, “Though a top Congress leader who never visited temples before visited so many temples ahead of the polls, it did not help the party to come to power in Gujarat”.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Baldevji Thakor said, “The BJP is having a misconception that only Narendra Modi did Gujarat’s development and no other chief minister existed before him”.

Hitting back, Jadeja said it was indeed Modi who had put the state on the track of development when he was chief minister of Gujarat.

Jadeja said the BJP came to power “with the votes of rural people, youths who got employment, and women who were benefited from the policies of the government”.

Congress MLA Vikram Madam said the BJP was reduced to just 99 seats, much less than their target of 150 seats, set by the party leadership ahead of the polls.

In a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, “Good dialogues will help a movie to become successful (but) to run a country successfully, you need to have concrete plans”.

“It was the BJP’s vision to win 150 seats. You need to do an introspection as why you were reduced to just 99. Even half of your previous Cabinet lost. If you have really done any development, then such a situation may not have arrived,” said Madam.

Tags: gujarat assembly polls, pradeepsinh jadeja, rahul gandhi, baldevji thakor, vikram madam
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety movie review: Easy-breezy affair with bromance till the brim

2

SpaceX launches Spanish satellite, 2 others from California

3

In Mexican cartel country, priests have uneasy ties with narcos

4

Wife divorces husband in Dubai for charging £100 everytime he gave her a lift

5

‘SRK looked like alien, Janhvi no threat to Sara’: Abhishek Kapoor ridiculed stars?

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

Mexicans hold mournful procession for endangered porpoise. The vaquita’s numbers have been decimated by nets set for the totoaba fish, whose swim bladder is considered a delicacy in China and commands high prices.The totoaba is itself endangered. (Photos: AP)

Mexicans take out processio honouring endangered porpoises

Mahamastabhisheka of Gomateswara (Lord Bahubali) has been a tradition held every 12 years since AD 981. (Photos: AP)

Devotees throng to Shravanbelagoal to anoint Gomateshwara

Chinese around the world celebrated the arrival of the Year of the Dog on Friday with family reunions, firecrackers and traditional food. (Photos: AP)

Chinese New Year: World celebrates advent of Year of Dog

From plaids, coats to a milieu of colours, New York Fashion Week sees designers bringing out their best. (Photos: AP)

Michael Kors, Mark Jacobs steal the show at New York Fashion Week

The celebration dates back to the colonial times with 'devils' representing Spanish conquerors and 'congos' representing African slaves. (Photo: AFP)

Panama City celebrates 'Congos and Devils' carnival

The 'Masopust' - or Carnival - in Prague's Zizkov quarter always takes place towards the end of winter. (Photo: AFP)

Prague holds its annual carnival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham