The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Feb 23, 2017 | Last Update : 10:50 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  The Congress and the NCP were headed for a rout across the state including some of their strongholds like Pune. (Photo: Asian Age) Mumbai makes Sena no 1 with 84 seats, but BJP blooms at 80
 
India, All India

Congress has become 'a crowd around a fading dynasty,' says Arun Jaitley

PTI
Published : Feb 23, 2017, 9:28 pm IST
Updated : Feb 23, 2017, 9:29 pm IST

The BJP registered an unprecedented win in municipal elections in Maharashtra and made significant gains in eastern state of Odisha.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)
  Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Elated by BJP's good show in civic polls in Odisha and Maharashtra, Union Finance Minister Arun Jatiley on Thursday took potshots at the Congress, saying it has become "a crowd around a fading dynasty".

The Congress party's stiff opposition to demonetisation has cost the party dear as the government's decision got overwhelming support from the poor, the senior BJP leader said in a Facebook post.

The BJP registered an unprecedented win in municipal elections in Maharashtra and made significant gains in eastern state of Odisha.

Hitting out at the current Congress leadership, Jaitley said that if the current representative of the dynasty "lacks the ability to lead the party or the country, the party suffers. It becomes a crowd around a fading dynasty. This now seems obvious in the case of the Congress".

The Congress, he said, has "lost its image as a responsible political organisation". "From a natural party of governance, it has moved to the fringe. Its policies have alienated its constituency of the poor aam aadmi," he added.

Jaitley further said parties which adopt dynastic succession as an alternative to merit-based leadership creation suffer from a natural disadvantage.

"Tall leaders do not grow in such parties. The strength of the party overlaps with the charisma of the current generation of the dynasty," he said.

Referring to note ban decision, the minister said the Congress' stand on demonetisation of high value currency "is costing it dearly".

"The poor have overwhelmingly supported demonetisation. The Congress party has lost its traditional constituency of the poor electorate to the BJP," the minister said.

He said the disruptive role played by the Congress in Parliament has projected it "more as a fringe rather than a mainstream political party".

Dubbing the Congress as "anti-reformist and anti-growth", Jaitley in the post titled 'The squeezing out the Congress Party' said it refuses to accept the reality that it is out of power now and scandals continue to tumble out from its rule between 2004 and 2014.

He noted that the Congress "got squeezed out" in Odisha while it got pushed to the third and fourth places in most cities in Maharashtra.

The finance minister stepped up his pitch, saying the Congress is not even a major contestant in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

"It is struggling to survive by becoming the tail-ender in an alliance in these states," he added.

Jaitley said many in the Samajwadi party were wondering if it is worth leaving 103 seats for the Congress in UP. "Is the Congress willing for an introspection as to why this is happening? Having denied to the Congress the position of being the ruling party, the electorate is now well on its way to deny it a role even as a principal opposition," he quipped.

Buoyed by the BJP's performance in Maharashtra civic polls, Jaitley said it shows the BJP is now capable of winning major states in its own right.

"The first message of these elections is the BJP has become a pan-India party which is now fast spreading its roots even in the eastern and southern states. The forthcoming election for the Karnataka assembly will reassert this," he asserted.

Tags: congress, arun jaitley, bjp

MOST POPULAR

1

Woman run over by train is back on her feet immediately

2

This Hyderabadi has been feeding poor for the last five years

3

Watch trailer: Mustafa shows impressive action and romance in Abbas-Mustan's Machine

4

How Harpreet Singh was snubbed at IPL auction after confusion over name

5

Offensive acronyms galore in UP campaign

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Twitter user Leoni tweeted to Mattias about a tutorial video and they fell in love and are now travelling the world. (Photo: Instagram/theleoniesiee)

Teens on Twitter fall in love and travel the world

Sleep Paralysis is a condition where people find it unable to move and react to terrifying nightmares (Photo: Instagram)

Dark images document dreams of man with sleep paralysis

Maslenitsa is also known as Pancake Week and is a traditional Russian holiday marking the end of winter that dates back to pagan times (Photo: AP)

Russians mark end of winter with tradition from pagan times

Trump gets Photoshop treatment once again as Redditors decided to image Tiny Trump in hillarious settings (Photo: Reddit)

Netizens decided to make Trump look small in epic Photoshop trend

The Ridley turtles visit the Rushikulya beach in Bhubaneshwar every year to lay their eggs (Photo: AFP)

Olive Ridley turtles at Rushikulya beach for their annual nesting

The project undertaken by different world graffiti artists portray Dubai in different ways along with their own interpretations. (Photo: AFP/Youtube)

Street art brings out Dubai's vibrant spirit with graphic portraits

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham