Thursday, Jan 23, 2020 | Last Update : 04:49 AM IST

India, All India

AIADMK wants to break ties with BJP, hints mantri

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 23, 2020, 2:23 am IST
Updated : Jan 23, 2020, 2:23 am IST

A few other ministers have been expressing their views against the alliance in subtle ways.

G Baskaran
 G Baskaran

Chennai: The ruling AIADMK party in Tamil Nadu is seemingly turning uncomfortable with the BJP, with whom it contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. This was indicated in the utterances of minister for Khadi and village industries G. Baskaran at Ilayangudi in Sivaganga district.

‘We are looking for the right moment to part ways with the BJP,’ the minister said, addressing a predominantly Muslim population, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of AIADMK founder M.G. Ramachandran on Tuesday. ‘All-state ministers had expressed opposition to the CAA,’ he said.

Though fisheries minister D. Jayakumar tried to scotch further speculation on Wednesday by saying that Mr Baskaran had expressed his personal opinion through the statement and that it was not the party’s stand and Mr Baskaran himself did a volte-face, averring ‘the BJP-AIADMK alliance cannot be broken,’ there were enough indicators elsewhere to make one suspect that all is not well with the alliance. One of that was Mr Jayakumar taking potshots at actor Rajinikanth for his speech at the Thuglak golden jubilee celebrations. The minister said that the actor was speaking about an incident that did not happen and hailed Periyar E.V. Ramasamy as a great social revolutionary and questioned Mr Rajinikanth’s intention behind the narration of something that happened way back in 1971.

A few other ministers have been expressing their views against the alliance in subtle ways. In the Assembly, ministers like Mr Udhayakumar and Vijaya Bhaskar spoke against the Centre with reference to issues like NPR and NEET, while Jayakumar lamented the non-receipt of funds from the Centre. These kinds of open accusations against the BJP government by AIADMK leaders are heard only after the civic polls to the rural local bodies as there is resentment at the grassroots level that the party had lost its vote bank among the minority communities in view of its alliance with the BJP.

Even if the party might not be able to take a stand on severing ties with the BJP now, the manner in which many ministers slammed Mr Rajinikanth for derogating Periyar is another indicator that the AIADMK no more sees eye to eye with the BJP.

Tags: aiadmk, g baskaran

Latest From India

A 57-year-old woman, the wife of the owner of Atlas Cycles, allegedly committed suicide at her home in Delhi’s Lutyens Delhi. She was found hanging from a ceiling fan on Tuesday afternoon. (Photo: File I Representational)

Wife of Atlas Cycles’ owner commits suicide

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo: AP)

Ahmadis in Pakistan alleges religious bias

India is the third-most important tourism market for Singapore, after China and Indonesia.

Singapore tourism grows despite global recession

File photo of PM Narendra Modi at the World Economic Forum. (Photo: AFP)

WEF: Indian universities need to focus on sustainable future

MOST POPULAR

1

iPhone XS prices slashed to Rs 49,999; grab it now while stocks last

2

OnePlus 8 Pro to come with cutting-edge tech that will destroy the competition

3

Massive Apple leak reveals breakthrough iPhone 12 features

4

Apple’s gorgeous new iPhone needs to be a success in India

5

Warning! These 30 top Android camera apps may be secretly spying on you

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham