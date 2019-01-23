UP man shocked to find Rs 23 crore power bill for home

The connection, enough to power a regular home, showed consumption of only 178 units of electricity.

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj was in for a shock to receive an electricity bill of Rs. 23 crore (File Photo)

Kannauj: A man in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj was in for a shock to receive an electricity bill of Rs 23 crore, for his home electricity connection of 2 kilowatts.

Worried about the huge amount charged for his electricity consumption, Abdul Basit, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj, ran from pillar to post to mitigate the problem.

The exact amount charged was Rs 23,67,71,524.

"It seems like I've received the entire bill of Uttar Pradesh," Abdul Basit told ANI. "Even if I earn money for my entire life, I'll still be unable to pay this exorbitant amount," he said.

Speaking about this to ANI, executive engineer Shadab Ahmed said payment will be sought only after the bill is rectified.

"Due to some anomalies in reading such kinds of bills are being generated. It would be changed and meter reading will be taken again. Only after a bill is found correct, the consumer will be asked to pay for it," he said.