Rescue operation underway in Karwar boat tragedy

ANI
Published : Jan 23, 2019, 12:25 pm IST
Updated : Jan 23, 2019, 12:32 pm IST

Search operations continue.

Search operations are still underway to rescue people missing in the January 23 mishap off the Karwar coast. (Photo:ANI)
Karwar: Search operations are still underway to rescue people missing in the January 23 mishap off the Karwar coast in Karnataka, in which 8 people were killed when the boat they were travelling in capsized, Navy officials said.  

Ten Navy divers and two crafts were immediately deputed for the search and rescue operations and further, two choppers and one aircraft have been continuing for 10 hours in past 24 hours for the operation conducted jointly by the Navy, Coast Guard and coastal security police.

According to the Navy, the mishap took place at around 3 p.m. on January 21 when the boat ferrying devotees from Koormagad island, which is approximately three kilometres from Karwar.

It is suspected that the death toll could rise once the missing people are traced. Till now 17 people have been rescued.

