Priyanka, Scindia given responsibility of UP to present ‘new dream’: Rahul

ANI
Published : Jan 23, 2019, 2:56 pm IST
Updated : Jan 23, 2019, 2:56 pm IST

'The Congress has to make its space (in UP) and for that, we have taken this big step,' said Rahul.

'My sister is very capable and workaholic and Jyotiraditya is also a very dynamic leader. I have full confidence that the Congress will give to the people of UP, particularly the youth what they want,' the party president said. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Priyanka Gandhi has been given the responsibility of eastern Uttar Pradesh to present a “new dream” to the people of Uttar Pradesh and bring about a “positive change”, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday after taking the “big step”.

He said his sister Priyanka and party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia are “powerful youth leaders” who will bring a change in the situation in Uttar Pradesh where the Congress will be fighting with “full force” to defeat the BJP.

“Our goal is to present a new dream," Rahul said.

Asserting that the Congress would be “playing on the front foot”, Rahul said, “The Congress has to make its space (in UP) and for that we have taken this big step.”

Priyanka and Scindia will present “the right kind of ideology for the poor, for the oppressed people”, he said, expressing hope that “a new kind of thinking and a positive change” will come in UP.

“My sister is very capable and workaholic and Jyotiraditya is also a very dynamic leader. I have full confidence that the Congress will give to the people of UP, particularly the youth what they want,” the party president said.

