Wednesday, Jan 23, 2019 | Last Update : 03:02 PM IST

India, All India

Priyanka Gandhi enters active politics, made head of Uttar Pradesh east

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 23, 2019, 1:07 pm IST
Updated : Jan 23, 2019, 2:50 pm IST

Priyanka will take over as AICC general secretary for UP East in the first week of February.

Priyanka Gandhi, 47, has always confined her role in politics to the constituencies of her brother Rahul and mother Sonia Gandhi, Amethi and Raebareli, till now. (Photo: File)
 Priyanka Gandhi, 47, has always confined her role in politics to the constituencies of her brother Rahul and mother Sonia Gandhi, Amethi and Raebareli, till now. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday was appointed as Congress general secretary in charge of east Uttar Pradesh ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

Announcing Priyanka’s formal entry into active politics, Congress informed that she will be taking charge of her responsibility with effect from February first week.

"The bond between Congress and Uttar Pradesh dates back to the birth to the birth of Pundit Nehru. It is time to revive the bond and unite the family of UP to fight the fascist divisive forces," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted after the announcement.

Priyanka Gandhi, 47, has always confined her role in politics to the constituencies of her brother Rahul and mother Sonia Gandhi, Amethi and Raebareli, till now.

The appointment is being seen as a masterstroke which will boost the morale of party workers in a state where Congress influence has been waning over the years and where the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party have announced a tie-up.

Apart from Priyanka, Congress has also appointed KC Venugopal as AICC General Secretary (Organisation), Jyotiraditya Scindia as AICC General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh West and Ghulam Nabi Azad as AICC General Secretary for Haryana.

Tags: congress, priyanka gandhi, 2019 lok sabha elections
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

MOST POPULAR

1

Scientists warn of climate 'time bomb'

2

How to get your best shot photos on billboards around the world

3

Pune boy, 12, designs ship to remove plastic from ocean, save marine life

4

Robots deliver towels, mix cocktails

5

Robot era: Keep humans in good jobs — urges ILO commission

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham