Priyanka Gandhi enters active politics, made head of Uttar Pradesh east

Priyanka will take over as AICC general secretary for UP East in the first week of February.

Priyanka Gandhi, 47, has always confined her role in politics to the constituencies of her brother Rahul and mother Sonia Gandhi, Amethi and Raebareli, till now. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday was appointed as Congress general secretary in charge of east Uttar Pradesh ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

Announcing Priyanka’s formal entry into active politics, Congress informed that she will be taking charge of her responsibility with effect from February first week.

Many congratulations to Shri K C Venugopal, Smt. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Shri @JM_Scindia on their new appointments. We're fired up & ready to go! https://t.co/q7sMB8m6DO — Congress (@INCIndia) January 23, 2019

"The bond between Congress and Uttar Pradesh dates back to the birth to the birth of Pundit Nehru. It is time to revive the bond and unite the family of UP to fight the fascist divisive forces," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted after the announcement.

Priyanka Gandhi, 47, has always confined her role in politics to the constituencies of her brother Rahul and mother Sonia Gandhi, Amethi and Raebareli, till now.

The appointment is being seen as a masterstroke which will boost the morale of party workers in a state where Congress influence has been waning over the years and where the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party have announced a tie-up.

Apart from Priyanka, Congress has also appointed KC Venugopal as AICC General Secretary (Organisation), Jyotiraditya Scindia as AICC General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh West and Ghulam Nabi Azad as AICC General Secretary for Haryana.