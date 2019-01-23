Wednesday, Jan 23, 2019 | Last Update : 03:02 PM IST

‘I used to live in a jungle alone for 5 days every year’: PM Modi

THE ASIAN AGE.
In the recent post of 'Humans of Bombay', PM Modi talks about his life returning from the mountains.

In the previous posts, PM Modi had spoken about his childhood- how he grew up as the son of tea-seller, his inclination towards BJP’s ideological mentor RSS, his two-year-long visit to the Himalayas. (Photo: officialhumansofbombay/Instagram)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently interacted with a popular Facebook page, Humans of Bombay and said he would go to jungles for a five-day hiatus every year to reflect on his life.

The Facebook page released his interview in parts.

In the previous posts, PM Modi had spoken about his childhood- how he grew up as the son of tea-seller, his inclination towards BJP’s ideological mentor RSS, his two-year-long visit to the Himalayas.

In the recent post, PM Modi talks about his life returning from the mountains.

"After coming back from the Himalayas, I knew that I wanted my life to be one that is lived in the service of others. Within a short span of returning, I left for Ahmedabad. It was my first brush with living in a big city - the pace of life was very different. I began my time thereby occasionally helping my uncle at his canteen," the post read.

"Eventually, I became a full-time Pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. There, I got the opportunity to interact with people from different walks of life and do a wide range of work. We all took turns to clean the RSS office, prepare tea and food for colleagues and clean utensils," he added.

PM Modi said that he was busy with the rigours of life, but he was determined to not let go of the peace he got at the Himalayas. To maintain a balance in life, he decided to take five days out of the year that he would spend alone.

"Not many people know this, but I would go away for the five days of Diwali. Somewhere in a jungle - a place with only clean water and no people. I would pack enough food to last for those five days. There would be no radios or newspapers, and during that time, there was no TV or internet anyway," he said.

"I would reflect - and the strength that this alone time gave me still helps me to handle life and its various experiences. People often asked me, 'Who are you going to meet?' And I would say -- I am going to meet myself," he remembered.

PM Modi’s word of advice for his "young friends" that is "...in the midst of your fast-paced life and busy schedules, take some time off...think and introspect. It will change your perception - you will understand your inner self better," he said.

