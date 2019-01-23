Wednesday, Jan 23, 2019 | Last Update : 02:12 AM IST

India, All India

ED to file chargesheet in shelter home sex scandal

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 23, 2019
Updated : Jan 23, 2019, 1:16 am IST

The ED may mention the role of public servants belonging to the state administration, as accused in its first probe report.

Brajesh Thakur, owner of the NGO which ran the home, and around 20 people were named as accused in the CBI’s chargesheet. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED is all set to file its first chargesheet in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case, in which over 30 inmates were allegedly sexually abused, in a day or two.

The central probe agency, sources said, may mention the role of public servants belonging to the state administration, as accused in its first probe report. Another central probe agency which is investigating the case--CBI, has already filed chargesheet in the case. Brajesh Thakur, owner of the NGO which ran the home, and around 20 people were named as accused in the CBI’s chargesheet.

The ED has filed a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) taking cognisance of the CBI FIR. Over 30 girls were allegedly raped at the shelter home, run by Thakur, chief of the state-funded NGO. An FIR was lodged on 31st May, 2018 against 11 people, including Thakur. The probe was later taken over by the CBI. The CBI had filed its charge sheet against Thakur, his employees, his associate Shaista Parveen and a government officer before a special court in Bihar.

“Filing of the chargesheet by the ED will ensure that the arrested persons may be kept behind bars by the courts as they will not be able to exploit of the chance of seeking bail for the want of charge sheet,” sources said.

Tags: enforcement directorate (ed), sexually abused, muzaffarpur shelter home case, brajesh thakur

