BJD will do well in polls, says Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha chief minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday exuded confidence that his party would do “extremely well.”

“I am sure that the Biju Janata Dal will do extremely well in the forthcoming elections,” Mr Patnaik told reporters at the state secretariat here. The regional party that will be contesting elections with the anti-incumbency factor seems upbeat given the results of by-elections and local body polls.

In the local body polls held in February 2017, the BJD got the highest number of Zilla Parishad (ZP) seats, 473, though it failed to get its 2012 tally of 651. In the subsequent local body bypolls, the party has almost won all the ZP seats, giving jitters to the Opposition BJP and Congress.

The BJD leadership hopes its recent sops for farmers, women self-help groups and anganwadi workers will help the party to get through in the forthcoming elections.