Wednesday, Jan 23, 2019 | Last Update : 03:02 PM IST

India, All India

Always by your side P, Robert Vadra congratulates wife on political debut

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 23, 2019, 1:39 pm IST
Updated : Jan 23, 2019, 1:45 pm IST

Priyanka Gandhi, 47, has always confined her role in politics to the constituencies of Amethi and Raebareli, till now.

Announcing Priyanka’s formal entry into active politics, Congress informed that she will be taking charge of her responsibility with effect from February first week. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Announcing Priyanka’s formal entry into active politics, Congress informed that she will be taking charge of her responsibility with effect from February first week. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Robert Vadra, husband of Priyanka Gandhi congratulated her in a Facebook post on being appointed as Congress General Secretary for Eastern Uttar Pradesh.

"Congratulations, always by your side in every phase of your life. Give it your best," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra wrote on Facebook.

Photo: ANI | TwitterPhoto: ANI | Twitter

Announcing Priyanka’s formal entry into active politics, Congress informed that she will be taking charge of her responsibility with effect from February first week.

Priyanka Gandhi, 47, has always confined her role in politics to the constituencies of her brother Rahul and mother Sonia Gandhi, Amethi and Raebareli, till now.

Tags: priyanka gandhi, robert vadra, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Scientists warn of climate 'time bomb'

2

How to get your best shot photos on billboards around the world

3

Pune boy, 12, designs ship to remove plastic from ocean, save marine life

4

Robots deliver towels, mix cocktails

5

Robot era: Keep humans in good jobs — urges ILO commission

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham