The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 23, 2018 | Last Update : 08:30 PM IST

India, All India

Tell Davos why 1 pc Indians corner 73 pc wealth: Rahul to Modi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 23, 2018, 8:20 pm IST
Updated : Jan 23, 2018, 8:20 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi cited a media report quoting a survey from Oxfam which had highlighted the vast gap between the India's rich and the poor.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to twitter and suggested that Modi should also address the issue of rising income inequality in the country. (Photo:PTI)
 Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to twitter and suggested that Modi should also address the issue of rising income inequality in the country. (Photo:PTI)

New Delhi: Minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed his keynote address at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2018 in Davos, Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to twitter and suggested that Modi should also address the issue of rising income inequality in the country.

Rahul cited a media report quoting a survey from Oxfam which had highlighted the vast gap between the India's rich and the poor.

On Monday, hours before the start of annual congregation in Davos for the annual WEF, international rights group Oxfam a survey which said that the richest 1 per cent in India cornered 73 per cent of the wealth generated in the country last year.

The Congress chief suggested that Modi who delivered the keynote address at the plenary session at the WEF in Davos on Tuesday should address this issue as well in front of the world leaders.

The annual Oxfam survey is keenly watched and is discussed in detail at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting where rising income and gender inequality is among the key talking points for the world leaders.

2017's survey had showed that India's richest 1 per cent held a huge 58 per cent of the country's total wealth -- higher than the global figure of about 50 per cent.

On Tuesday, Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to address the WEF in Davos during which he talked about "serious" challenges and "grave concerns" facing the world, including terrorism.

Climate change, terrorism and increased self-centredness are grave concerns before the world, the Prime Minister said, while asserting that terrorism is dangerous but what is equally dangerous is the "artificial distinction" made between 'good terrorist' and 'bad terrorist'.

Modi, who reached Davos on Monday, said issues of peace, security and stability have emerged as serious global challenges.

Tags: world economic forum 2018, narendra modi, rahul gandhi, modi at davos
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Prithvi Theatre to exhibit works of gen-next playwrights

2

Sushi lover pulls out 5-foot tapeworm from body

3

Android 8.1 Oreo has a new feature to watch out for

4

Shah Rukh Khan delivers a moving speech at the World Economic Forum 2018

5

NASA's new foldable wings to help airplanes fly like birds

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Born and raised in Nainital, Uttarakhand, Sujan Biswas's work imbibes and embraces worship of the environment. The exhibition will be held from January 23 to 29 at Jehangir Art Gallery, 161-B, M.G. Road, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai 400001. Daily from 11 am to 7 pm.

Lines in Nature sees artist personifying his muse - trees and human beings

The traditional religious festival "Luminarias" is celebrated in honour of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals. (Photo: AFP)

Horses purified by fire at Spain's La Luminarias festival

The aim of this is festival is not only to boost tourism but to exhibit the talent of the budding artists across different platforms.

Night Bazaar in Mumbai Shopping Festival sees people in galore

Lohri, a popular winter time Punjabi folk festival, is being celebrated all over India. From ethnic to fusion to outright whacky, we list places that will give let have some Lohri experience.

Celebrate Lohri with lip smacking delicacies at these place

The Black Nazarene was brought to Manila by missionaries in 1606 and is believed to have survived disasters and calamities (Photo: AFP)

Crowds throng iconic Christ statue as part of biggest religious celebration in Philippines

During the festival devotees recite holy scriptures dedicated to the Hindu goddess Swasthani and Lord Shiva. (Photo: AP)

Month-long Madhav Narayan festival commences in Nepal

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham