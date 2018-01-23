The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Jan 23, 2018 | Last Update : 08:25 AM IST

India, All India

Supreme Court to hear plea by 2 states to review order

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Jan 23, 2018, 2:30 am IST
Updated : Jan 23, 2018, 6:31 am IST

It was pointed out that the Central board of Film Certification while granting the certificate did not go into the aspect of “law and order.”

Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Padmaavat.'
 Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Padmaavat.'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on Tuesday petitions filed by the states of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh seeking review of the order revoking ban and allowing the release of Hindi film Padmaavat on January 25

A three judge bench comprising the Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud directed listing of the petitions on a mention made by counsel for urgent hearing.

Opposing the order allowing screening of the movie in threatres across the country, the two states claimed that section 6 of the Cinematograph Act empowers them to stop exhibition of any controversial movie on the grounds of possible violation of law and order. It was pointed out that the Central board of Film Certification while granting the certificate did not go into the aspect of “law and order.” They said allowing the exhibition of the film would result in serious consequences in the two States and there would be loss of lives and property.    

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Viacom 18 the producers of the Deepika Padukone-starrer, opposed urgent hearing on any such interim applications. The court, however, agreed to hear the applications on Tuesday. Karni Sena, which is opposing the release, has also sought review of the January 18 order and its plea will also be heard on Tuesday.

On a petition from the producers, the Supreme Court had on January 18, while staying the ban on the film’s release, had said that it is the duty of the states to provide protection to persons who are involved in the film  and the audience watching it.

Tags: padmaavat, supreme court

