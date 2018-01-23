The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 24, 2018 | Last Update : 08:30 AM IST

India, All India

Javadekar asks Satyapal Singh to refrain from making comments on Darwin theory

PTI
Published : Jan 23, 2018, 7:42 pm IST
Updated : Jan 23, 2018, 9:07 pm IST

Singh said that Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution was 'scientifically wrong' and needs to be changed in school and college curricula.

Intervening in the row over the remarks, Javadekar said there are no plans for a national seminar to prove Darwin wrong. (Photo: AP)
 Intervening in the row over the remarks, Javadekar said there are no plans for a national seminar to prove Darwin wrong. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Union human resource development minister Prakash Javadekar said on Tuesday he had asked his minister of state Satyapal Singh to refrain from making comments on issues such as Darwin’s evolution theory.

Singh had said in Aurangabad last week that Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution was “scientifically wrong” and needs to be changed in school and college curricula.

Intervening in the row over the remarks, Javadekar said there are no plans for a national seminar to prove Darwin wrong.

“I have discussed the matter with my MoS and I have asked him to refrain from making such comments. We should not dilute science. This is the advice I have given him,” Javadekar told PTI.

“We are not going to fund any event or don’t have any plan for a national seminar to prove Darwin wrong. It is the domain of scientists and we should let them free to continue their efforts for progress of the country,” he added.

Singh, an IPS officer-turned-politician, had made the comments at the ‘All India Vaidik Sammelan’ in Aurangabad.

“Nobody, including our ancestors, in written or oral, have said they saw an ape turning into a man... Humans appeared on Earth as humans from the very beginning,” he had said.

The minister reiterated his comments in Guwahati on Monday, calling for an international debate on the issue.

Tags: prakash javadekar, darwin theory row, satyapal singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Facebook to hand privacy controls to users ahead of EU law

2

Prithvi Theatre to exhibit works of gen-next playwrights

3

Sushi lover pulls out 5-foot tapeworm from body

4

Android 8.1 Oreo has a new feature to watch out for

5

Shah Rukh Khan delivers a moving speech at the World Economic Forum 2018

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Shah Rukh Khan was among the three global stars who were honoured with Crystal Awards at the World Economic Forum held in Davos on Monday. (Photos: AP)

SRK receives Crystal Award at WEF in Davos; John, Blanchett also honoured

Bollywood stars showed their fitness side at the Mumbai Marathon 2018 held in the city on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Bollywood stars flaunt their medals, moments at the Mumbai Marathon

Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali addressed the media in Mumbai on Friday to inform that 'Pad Man' and 'Padmaavat' won't clash at the box office. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Padmaavat vs Pad Man: SLB requests Akshay to push release ahead, superstar obliges

The customary annual calendar featuring prominent actors of the film industry by Dabboo Ratnani was unveiled at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dabboo Ratnani 2018 calendar: Bollywood stars grace grand launch event

Akshay Kumar took the promotions of his upcoming film 'Pad Man' to the city of Pune with multiple events being held for the occasion. (Photo: Twitter)

'Pad Man' Akshay Kumar takes promotions to Pune, gets rousing welcome

The grand finale of 'Bigg Boss 11' was held in Mumbai on Sunday, with Akshay Kumar being the star attraction. (Photo: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa crowned winner, Salman-Akshay bonding steals the show

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham