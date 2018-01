Javadekar asks Satyapal Singh to refrain from making comments on Darwin theory

Singh said that Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution was 'scientifically wrong' and needs to be changed in school and college curricula.

New Delhi: Union human resource development minister Prakash Javadekar said on Tuesday he had asked his minister of state Satyapal Singh to refrain from making comments on issues such as Darwin’s evolution theory.

Singh had said in Aurangabad last week that Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution was “scientifically wrong” and needs to be changed in school and college curricula.

Intervening in the row over the remarks, Javadekar said there are no plans for a national seminar to prove Darwin wrong.

“I have discussed the matter with my MoS and I have asked him to refrain from making such comments. We should not dilute science. This is the advice I have given him,” Javadekar told PTI.

“We are not going to fund any event or don’t have any plan for a national seminar to prove Darwin wrong. It is the domain of scientists and we should let them free to continue their efforts for progress of the country,” he added.

Singh, an IPS officer-turned-politician, had made the comments at the ‘All India Vaidik Sammelan’ in Aurangabad.

“Nobody, including our ancestors, in written or oral, have said they saw an ape turning into a man... Humans appeared on Earth as humans from the very beginning,” he had said.

The minister reiterated his comments in Guwahati on Monday, calling for an international debate on the issue.