The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 24, 2018 | Last Update : 08:30 AM IST

India, All India

Indian economy to double, touch USD 5 trillion by 2025: PM at WEF

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 23, 2018, 8:59 pm IST
Updated : Jan 23, 2018, 9:03 pm IST

Pitching India as an attractive investment destination, Modi said the govt is following the principle of reform, perform and transform.

Narendra Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to attend the WEF in Davos since Deve Gowda in 1997. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Narendra Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to attend the WEF in Davos since Deve Gowda in 1997. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Davos/ Mumbai: India economy would more than double and touch USD 5 trillion by 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday while addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Pitching India as an attractive investment destination, Modi said the government is following the principle of reform, perform and transform.

"We have made it so easier to invest in India, manufacture in India and work in India. We have decided to uproot licence and permit Raj. We are replacing red tape with red carpet," he added.

PM Modi also said new doors for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) are being opened and 1,400 archaic laws that hampering the country’s progress have been scrapped.

“Goods and Services Tax (GST) has been implemented, technology is being used to increase transparency. Democracy, demography and dynamism are shaping our destiny today,” he further said.

Narendra Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to attend the WEF in Davos since Deve Gowda in 1997.

The top annual global business is being attended by 70 head of states. 38 heads of major international organisations such as the WTO, the IMF and the World Bank, and nearly 2,000 CEOs including over 100 from India are present at the summit.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags: indian economy, narendra modi, wef

MOST POPULAR

1

Facebook to hand privacy controls to users ahead of EU law

2

Prithvi Theatre to exhibit works of gen-next playwrights

3

Sushi lover pulls out 5-foot tapeworm from body

4

Android 8.1 Oreo has a new feature to watch out for

5

Shah Rukh Khan delivers a moving speech at the World Economic Forum 2018

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Born and raised in Nainital, Uttarakhand, Sujan Biswas's work imbibes and embraces worship of the environment. The exhibition will be held from January 23 to 29 at Jehangir Art Gallery, 161-B, M.G. Road, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai 400001. Daily from 11 am to 7 pm.

Lines in Nature sees artist personifying his muse - trees and human beings

The traditional religious festival "Luminarias" is celebrated in honour of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals. (Photo: AFP)

Horses purified by fire at Spain's La Luminarias festival

The aim of this is festival is not only to boost tourism but to exhibit the talent of the budding artists across different platforms.

Night Bazaar in Mumbai Shopping Festival sees people in galore

Lohri, a popular winter time Punjabi folk festival, is being celebrated all over India. From ethnic to fusion to outright whacky, we list places that will give let have some Lohri experience.

Celebrate Lohri with lip smacking delicacies at these place

The Black Nazarene was brought to Manila by missionaries in 1606 and is believed to have survived disasters and calamities (Photo: AFP)

Crowds throng iconic Christ statue as part of biggest religious celebration in Philippines

During the festival devotees recite holy scriptures dedicated to the Hindu goddess Swasthani and Lord Shiva. (Photo: AP)

Month-long Madhav Narayan festival commences in Nepal

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham