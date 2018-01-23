The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 23, 2018 | Last Update : 08:30 PM IST

India, All India

India means business, grants exciting opportunity: PM to CEOs in Davos

PTI
Published : Jan 23, 2018, 10:56 am IST
Updated : Jan 23, 2018, 10:56 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'hosted a roundtable meeting with CEOs of top global companies'.

Addressing a roundtable before a dinner meet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi narrated India's growth story. (Photo: Twitter | @MEAIndia)
 Addressing a roundtable before a dinner meet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi narrated India's growth story. (Photo: Twitter | @MEAIndia)

Davos/New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday told top CEOs in Davos that India means business and presents exciting opportunity for the global businesses.

Addressing a roundtable before a dinner meet, Modi narrated India's growth story.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by top government officials including Vijay Gokhale, Jai Shankar and Ramesh Abhishek.

Under the tagline of "India means business", the roundtable was attended by 40 CEOs of global companies and 20 from India.

After the meeting, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted about Modi narrating India's growth story and presenting exciting opportunities for global business in India in Davos.

The spokesperson also tweeted that the Prime Minister "hosted a roundtable meeting with CEOs of top global companies".

Modi, who arrived in Davos on Monday evening, will deliver opening keynote address on Tuesday morning at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting.

Besides, he will also interact with the members of international business community of the WEF.

On Monday, India also hosted the welcome reception at the WEF annual gathering with ministers, business leaders and celebrities in attendance.

More than 130 participants from India attended the meeting of the rich and the powerful where the official sessions began with the opening plenary address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, industrialist Mukesh Ambani, cine star Shah Rukh Khan and film maker Karan Johar, among others, were present at the reception.

After reaching this Alpine town, Modi held a meeting with Swiss President Alain Berset and discussed ways to deepen bilateral ties on the sidelines of the summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Swiss President Alain Berset in Davos and discussed ways to deepen bilateral ties on the sidelines of the WEF annual summit.

Berset said the discussions marked the meeting of the biggest and the oldest democracies in the world.

Thanking Modi, the Swiss President said he would continue to strengthen "our relations" with India.

Modi is also the first Indian Prime Minister to attend the WEF meet in two decades.

Over 3,000 world leaders from business, politics, art, academia and civil society would be attending the meeting whose theme is 'Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World'.

In a first at the WEF summit, India would also host yoga training sessions for the entire duration of the meeting, while also showcasing Indian heritage and culture.

Tags: narendra modi, world economic forum, wef annual meet 2018, modi-ceos meet, swiss president
Location: Switzerland, Zürich

MOST POPULAR

1

Prithvi Theatre to exhibit works of gen-next playwrights

2

Sushi lover pulls out 5-foot tapeworm from body

3

Android 8.1 Oreo has a new feature to watch out for

4

Shah Rukh Khan delivers a moving speech at the World Economic Forum 2018

5

NASA's new foldable wings to help airplanes fly like birds

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Shah Rukh Khan was among the three global stars who were honoured with Crystal Awards at the World Economic Forum held in Davos on Monday. (Photos: AP)

SRK receives Crystal Award at WEF in Davos; John, Blanchett also honoured

Bollywood stars showed their fitness side at the Mumbai Marathon 2018 held in the city on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Bollywood stars flaunt their medals, moments at the Mumbai Marathon

Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali addressed the media in Mumbai on Friday to inform that 'Pad Man' and 'Padmaavat' won't clash at the box office. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Padmaavat vs Pad Man: SLB requests Akshay to push release ahead, superstar obliges

The customary annual calendar featuring prominent actors of the film industry by Dabboo Ratnani was unveiled at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dabboo Ratnani 2018 calendar: Bollywood stars grace grand launch event

Akshay Kumar took the promotions of his upcoming film 'Pad Man' to the city of Pune with multiple events being held for the occasion. (Photo: Twitter)

'Pad Man' Akshay Kumar takes promotions to Pune, gets rousing welcome

The grand finale of 'Bigg Boss 11' was held in Mumbai on Sunday, with Akshay Kumar being the star attraction. (Photo: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa crowned winner, Salman-Akshay bonding steals the show

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham