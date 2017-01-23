The Asian Age | News

Monday, Jan 23, 2017 | Last Update : 08:06 PM IST

Trying to end bribery for votes, EC should appoint me ambassador: Kejriwal

ANI
Published : Jan 23, 2017, 5:51 pm IST
Updated : Jan 23, 2017, 5:57 pm IST

The Election Commission has censured Kejriwal for his bribe remarks made at a poll rally in Goa.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses during the party's' Rally' at Ramlila Maidan in Jaipur. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Attempting to downplay the summons issued against him by the Election Commission, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that he was instead trying to end the heinous practice of accept bribes in exchange of votes, adding the poll body must appoint him as its brand ambassador.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo in a statement said the notice suggesting that he asked the people to accept bribes in exchange of votes is absolutely baseless.

"The truth is I am actually trying to end this heinous practice. The entire nation is aware that the AAP was built for the cause of ending corruption," said Kejriwal.

"I said that if other parties offer you bribe then accept it, but vote only for the Aam Aadmi Party. What wrong did I say? Where am I instigating the people here? Had I asked them to accept bribe and vote for that very party then it would be assumed that I am trying to incite them, but the fact is that I am asking them to do the exact opposite?" he added.

Asserting that the Election Commission has been trying to curb the practice of buying votes for the last 70 years, Kejriwal further said this would end in two years if the poll body accepts his assertion.

"I am only trying to put an end to the practice. The Election Commission should elect me as its brand ambassador. We even proved it right in the Delhi assembly elections. The people (in Delhi) accepted whatever the Congress and BJP offered, but ultimately vote for us," he added.

The Election Commission has censured Kejriwal for his bribe remarks made at a poll rally in Goa and said if he continues to violate the model code then stern action would be taken against him and his party including suspension or withdrawal of recognition to the AAP.

The matter was brought to the notice of the poll body by the BJP's Goa unit.

The Election Commission stated that the statements amount to abetting and promoting electoral offence of bribery under Section 171B and 123(a) of the Representative of Peoples Act, 1951 and under Section 171E of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"The Commission is, prima-facie, of the opinion that by making the statements you have violated the above said provision of the Model Code of Conduct," the order read.

