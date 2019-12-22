Sunday, Dec 22, 2019 | Last Update : 11:33 AM IST

India, All India

Shashi Tharoor faces arrest over Hindu Nair women jibe

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 22, 2019, 5:51 am IST
Updated : Dec 22, 2019, 5:51 am IST

A section of social and political organisations had also accused Mr Tharoor of deliberately attempting to defame Nair women.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
 Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Thiruvananthapuram: A local court in Thiruvananthapuram has issued arrest warrant against Shashi Tharoor MP for failing to appear in a case pertaining to the alleged offensive remarks against Hindu Nair women in one of his books.

Last month, the additional chief judicial magistrate court in Thiruvananthapuram had directed Mr Tharoor to appear in person on December 21. In his book The Great Indian Novel the following controversial lines had led to a major controversy: “In Kerala the men of Nair community realise that their wives are free to receive them by seeing if another man’s slippers aren’t outside her door.”.

A lawyer had filed a private complaint against the diplomat turned politician following which the court had directed him to appear in person.

A section of social and political organisations had also accused Mr Tharoor of deliberately attempting to defame Nair women.

The Great Indian Novel  is a fictional work that recasts and resets the story of Mahabharata  in the context of India’s freedom movement and focuses on the first three decades of post Independence era.

It is a satirical work which makes fun of the political class in India. Tharoor mingles mythology, culture, politics and tradition in the novel.

Tags: shashi tharoor, hindu nair

Latest From India

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel (Photo: File | ANI)

Half of Chhattisgarh will fail NRC, says Bhupesh Baghel

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar

CAA, NRC will disturb religious unity: Sharad Pawar

People hold placards while protesting against the CAA and NRC at Rajghat, New Delhi, on Saturday.

Dalits, OBCs join anti-CAA chorus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)

PM Modi reviews ministries’ progress

MOST POPULAR

1

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

2

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

3

Video: Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

4

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

5

Xech Satellite Pro Wireless Powerbank review: Bank of sheer power on a budget!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham