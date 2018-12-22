Sangh to hold ‘Yuva Kumbh’ in Lucknow to woo voters

The Kumbh Mela, which will begin next month in Prayag, is considered as the world’s biggest religious congregation.

New Delhi: Aimed at wooing the youth voters, a two-day event — titled “yuva kumbh (congregation of youth)” is being organised in Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow from Saturday. Young voters are considered to be one of the biggest support base of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The event is one of the seven “intellectual kumbhs” being organised by the UP government, but the entire RSS led Sangh parivar is said to be working behind the scenes.

The two-day event in Lucknow will see a gathering of nearly 5,000 youth from different fields, participating in sessions themed around shodh (research), seva (service), shakti (power) and samajseva (social work). Those attending the two day long meet have been invited through online registration.

Senior RSS and BJP leaders, including Dattatreya Hosabale, Krishna Gopal, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Rajyavardhan Rathore among other leaders will be participating in the two-day event. Four of the seven “intellectual kumbhs” have already been concluded.

Though the organisers had claimed that these “intellectual kumbhs” had been inspired by the forthcoming Kumbh Mela — which showcases India’s rich culture, tradition and heritage — sources said that the events are also aimed at wooing the voters ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

But more than its religious aspect, the forthcoming Kumbh at Prayag will also be politically important as a "dharamsansad" of saints and seers, affiliated with the RSS, are expected to take a decision there on the Ram mandir issue.

While the RSS and its affiliates had been putting pressure on the BJP led Central government to bring a legislation for construction of the Ram mandir in Ayodhya, Opposition parties had been criticising the Sangh parivar for misusing the sub-judice issue of political gains. These “intellectual kumbhs”, sources said, are also part of the BJP’s efforts to woo voters.

The seven “intellectual kumbhs” are themed “paryavaran” (environment), “samajik samrasta” (harmony), “matrr”(women power), “sarva samaveshi” (inclusiveness), “netra” (eye), “yuva” (youth) and “sanskriti” (culture).