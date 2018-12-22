The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Dec 22, 2018 | Last Update : 03:28 PM IST

India, All India

Woman hangs herself, cops find baby dangling from umbilical cord

PTI
Published : Dec 22, 2018, 1:37 pm IST
Updated : Dec 22, 2018, 1:37 pm IST

Laxmi Thakur, 36, who was found hanging from the roof of a cowshed at her house, apparently gave birth to a child in the moment of suicide.

Police said it appeared that the woman who committed suicide was fed up with the abject poverty in which the couple lived. (Representational Image | ANI)
 Police said it appeared that the woman who committed suicide was fed up with the abject poverty in which the couple lived. (Representational Image | ANI)

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): A newborn child was found alive and attached to the umbilical cord after his mother allegedly hanged herself at Katni town in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

Laxmi Thakur, 36, who was found hanging from the roof of a cowshed at her house on Thursday morning, apparently gave birth to a child in the moment of suicide.

Her husband Santosh, a farmer, called the police after seeing her hanging.

"When I reached the spot, Laxmi was dead. But I realised that there was something under her sari and was taken aback to see a baby dangling between her legs, attached to the umbilical cord," said police sub-inspector Kavita Sahni.

A gynaecologist was called who cut the umbilical cord and released the child, a boy.

He was rushed to the district hospital and was doing fine, Sahni told PTI.

As to the reason for the woman's suicide, Sahni said it appeared that she was fed up with the abject poverty in which the couple lived.

The newborn was her fifth child, she said, adding that a probe was on.

Tags: katni, madhya pradesh, suicide, woman commits suicide
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh

MOST POPULAR

1

Huawei offers Rs 15,000 off, 0% EMI, cashback, exchange offers

2

Here's why people believe in God, reveal researchers

3

Television ads for sugary cereal do influence kids' breakfast cravings

4

‘Dermophis donaldtrumpi’: Blind animal to be named after US President

5

Police start live face recognition on streets, here's why

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham