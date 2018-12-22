The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Dec 22, 2018

India, All India

J&K: Two Army JCOs killed in sniper fire along LoC

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Dec 22, 2018, 3:03 am IST
Updated : Dec 22, 2018, 5:42 am IST

SSP Kupwara Ambarkar Shriram Dinkar also confirmed the death of one Army JCO and injuries to another.

The Army here said that Pakistani troops in their latest violation of the November 2003 ceasefire understanding targeted a post of its 2/8 GR in Jumgund area along the LoC with sniper fire, injuring two Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs). (Representational image)
  The Army here said that Pakistani troops in their latest violation of the November 2003 ceasefire understanding targeted a post of its 2/8 GR in Jumgund area along the LoC with sniper fire, injuring two Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs). (Representational image)

Srinagar: Two junior officers of the Army were killed in a sniper attack from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Friday. The Army has blamed the incident on the Pakistani Army.

The Army here said that Pakistani troops in their latest violation of the November 2003 ceasefire understanding targeted a post of its 2/8 GR in Jumgund area along the LoC with sniper fire, injuring two Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs).

Both of them were immediately evacuated to a military hospital in Kupwara’s Drugmulla area where one of them Subedar Gamar Thapa, 42, succumbed to his injuries.

The Army officials said that the other injured JCO Subedar Raman Thapa who was airlifted to Srinagar for advanced treatment also died at the Army’s 92-Base Hospital at Badami Bagh here later during the day. SSP Kupwara Ambarkar Shriram Dinkar also confirmed the death of one Army JCO and injuries to another.

A report from Kupwara said that the facing armies exchanged small weapons fire in the area briefly on Friday. It was not immediately now if the Pakistani troops also suffered any casualties.

Tags: line of control, junior commissioned officers
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

