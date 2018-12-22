The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Dec 22, 2018

India, All India

Sajjan Kumar moves SC against conviction in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

PTI
Published : Dec 22, 2018, 3:45 pm IST
Updated : Dec 22, 2018, 3:45 pm IST

Kumar was convicted and sentenced to life for the remainder of his life by the high court on December 17 in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The high court had on Friday rejected Kumar's plea seeking extension of time till January 30 to surrender for serving his punishment. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar Saturday moved the Supreme Court challenging the life imprisonment awarded to him by the Delhi High Court in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

Senior advocate H S Phoolka, who is representing the victims of the riots cases, said he has been conveyed by the the apex court registry that Kumar has filed an appeal against the high court's judgement. He said the victims had already filed a caveat to pre-empt any ex parte hearing in favour of Kumar.

Kumar was convicted and sentenced to life for the remainder of his life by the high court on December 17 in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Raj Nagar area.

The case relates to killing of five Sikhs in Raj Nagar part-I area in Palam Colony in South West Delhi on November 1-2, 1984, and burning down a Gurudwara in Raj Nagar part II during that period.

The high court had on Friday rejected Kumar's plea seeking extension of time till January 30 to surrender for serving his punishment.

Tags: congress, sajjan kumar, supreme court, delhi high ocurt, 1984 anti-sikh riot case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

