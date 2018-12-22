The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Dec 22, 2018 | Last Update : 03:29 PM IST

India, All India

Kamal Haasan to contest 2019 LS polls, may ally with 'like-minded' parties

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Dec 22, 2018, 2:21 pm IST
Updated : Dec 22, 2018, 2:21 pm IST

Kamal Haasan said he would not collaborate with any party that 'tries to change Tamil Nadu's DNA'.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan said that it would be too early to say if his party would lead the alliance. (Photo: ANI)
 Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan said that it would be too early to say if his party would lead the alliance. (Photo: ANI)

Chennai: Actor Kamal Haasan, who has made a political plunge this February with the launch of his party Makkal Needhi Maiam, on Saturday announced that his party will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"I will definitely contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. A committee would soon start choosing candidates," Haasan said.

Asked if he would go alone or ally with other political parties for the general elections, Haasan, 64 said his party is open to align with like-minded parties and the focus of the campaign would be on the development of Tamil Nadu.

Haasan further said that it would be too early to say if his party would lead the alliance.

Kamal Haasan also said that he would not collaborate with any party that "tries to change Tamil Nadu's DNA".

Tags: kamal haasan, makkal needhi maiam, 2019 lok sabha elections
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

Huawei offers Rs 15,000 off, 0% EMI, cashback, exchange offers

2

Here's why people believe in God, reveal researchers

3

Television ads for sugary cereal do influence kids' breakfast cravings

4

‘Dermophis donaldtrumpi’: Blind animal to be named after US President

5

Police start live face recognition on streets, here's why

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham