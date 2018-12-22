The Asian Age | News

Jamia Islamia University student barred from UGC-NET exam for wearing Hijab

ANI
Published : Dec 22, 2018, 7:55 pm IST
Updated : Dec 22, 2018, 7:55 pm IST

Umaiyah Khan has also written an email to the UGC about this issue.

 Khan added, 'I have shown all my identities. Yet, they ordered that I remove my Hijab then sit for exam. I cannot do that because this is my religion, I cannot remove it. I requested them to allow me but they did not let me.' (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Umaiyah Khan, a student of Jamia Islamia University who is currently pursuing her Master of Business Administration (MBA), has alleged that she was not allowed to appear for University Grants Commission -National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) exam for wearing Hijab.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "I went for NET exam last week in Rohini area. I reached the exam centre but did not get the permission to sit for exam and the reason was Hijab. Both male and female invigilators did not allow me to sit for exam. I even requested the senior officials but was not allowed."

Further substantiating her point, Khan added, "I have shown all my identities. Yet, they ordered that I remove my Hijab then sit for exam. I cannot do that because this is my religion, I cannot remove it. I requested them to allow me but they did not let me."

She has also written an email to the UGC about this issue.

"If I don't get any reply I will seek legal advice in the matter," she added.

Expressing his anger over the incident Khan's brother Mohd. Zaheed Afzal said, "This is not happening with Umaiayah only, this has been done with many other girls. We Muslims are already backward in terms of higher education and when we get such opportunities we are treated like this. I strongly condemn this. This has happened not only in Delhi, similar cases were also reported from Goa and other states."

A professor from the university condemned the incident and said that taking away the "right to appear for an exam just because one practices a particular religion cannot be done."

"I condemn this unfortunate incident. Education and appearing for exam is every student's right. You cannot take that right because he or she is practicing a particular religion," said Prof Amirul Hasan Ansari, Director of Management studies, Jamia Islamia University.

