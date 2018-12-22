The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Dec 22, 2018 | Last Update : 03:10 AM IST

India, All India

Expect self-discipline from MPs: LS Speaker on ruckus

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 22, 2018, 2:33 am IST
Updated : Dec 22, 2018, 2:33 am IST

Speaking to the media, the Speaker said she was trying to make sure that the House functions smoothly with cooperation of all parties.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan (Photo: PTI)
 Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: As Lok Sabha proceedings kept repeatedly being disrupted, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said on Friday said that self-discipline was expected from representatives of people and asserted that it was the responsibility of all to ensure that the House functions properly.

The remarks were made by Ms Mahajan while she was chairing the Lok Sabha’s Rules Committee which deliberated upon the smooth functioning of the house. The Rules Committee acts as an advisory body to her for framing and amending rules for regulating and conducting the business in the Lok Sabha.

Speaking to the media, the Speaker said she was trying to make sure that the House functions smoothly with cooperation of all parties. “All Parliamentarians have come here after getting mandate from the people. They are representatives of the people. It’s everybody’s responsibility to ensure that the House functions”.

Asked if there is any need to initiate disciplinary action against the members who disrupt the House, Ms Mahajan said it was not required in these times. “There is a need for self- discipline”.

“I believe that on 27th, the House will function smoothly,” Ms Mahajan said referring to Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge’s remarks that his party is ready to discuss the Triple Talaq Bill on December 27.

In a meeting with leaders of all parties on Thursday, Ms Mahajan is said to have conveyed her displeasure over continuous disruptions in functioning of the Lower House of Parliament.

Proceedings of the Lower House had been disrupted for the seventh consecutive day on Thursday amid sparring between members of various parties. On Friday too, Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted as AIADMK, TDP and Congress members protested over various issues, with the Speaker adjourning the House for the day.

Tags: sumitra mahajan, mallikarjun kharge
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Here's why people believe in God, reveal researchers

2

Television ads for sugary cereal do influence kids' breakfast cravings

3

‘Dermophis donaldtrumpi’: Blind animal to be named after US President

4

Police start live face recognition on streets, here's why

5

Bid good bye to dry lips with emollients this winter

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham