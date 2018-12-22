The Asian Age | News



Saturday, Dec 22, 2018

As Kamal Nath takes charge, 48 IAS officers shifted

Published : Dec 22, 2018
The transfer list comprised names of 15 collectors who were shunted from ground duty and have been posted at Mantralaya.

 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: In the first reshuffle in bureaucracy after Congress came to power in Madhya Pradesh, as many as 48 IAS officers have been transferred.

The transfer list comprised names of 15 collectors who were shunted from ground duty and have been posted at Mantralaya. Besides this, as many as 11 collectors were moved around in field postings.

Significantly, senior IAS officer Manoj Srivastav, considered blue eyed officer of outgoing chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has been transferred to inconsequential position as additional chief secretary (ACS) in state animal husbandry department.

The 1987 batch IAS officer, who was ACS in commercial tax department, was also given additional charge of the Professional Examin-ation Board or Vyapa chairman. Collectors of districts of Rewa, Satna and Siddhi, where Congress fared poorly in the just-concluded polls, have been transferred to Secretariat.

In another significant development, 1991 batch IAS officer Manu Srivastav, who was sidelined in the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, was appointed a secretary in the department of commercial tax.

Twenty six DCs have been transferred in the Thursday night’s reshuffle in bureaucracy. While 11 DCs have been transferred as collectors of other districts, 15 others have been posted in various positions in the Secretariat.

