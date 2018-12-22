After metro phase cleared, Manoj Tiwari to donate Rs 1.1 lakh to AAP

Tiwari said he will donate money to family of two women workers of AAP, Santosh Koli and Soni Mishra, whose deaths were questioned by BJP.

New Delhi: Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, who had offered to donate Rs 1.1 lakh to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) provided its government passed Delhi Metro Phase IV project, expressed his commitment Friday to fulfil the promise.

Manoj Tiwari said he will donate the money to family members of two women workers of AAP, Santosh Koli and Soni Mishra, whose deaths were questioned by the BJP which levelled allegations against AAP leaders.

In a tweet, Manoj Tiwari said he was true to his promise and challenged AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to call an all-party meeting on his "failure" to control pollution in Delhi, saying he will donate same amount again.

With approval of Delhi Metro phase IV by the AAP government, the party tweeted from its official handle "Hope Manoj Tiwari will not term it as a Jumla and fulfil his promise of donation (to the party)."

Reacting to this, Manoj Tiwari wrote on the microblogging site, "Arvind Kejriwalji you are caught. Your party has admitted that Metro Phase IV was being stalled by you. I am true to my promise and giving the donation to the families of late Santosh Koli and Soni Mishra."

Santosh Koli was an active AAP member who died in an accident in 2013. Her mother, in September this year, had alleged that her daughter was murdered but the party did nothing to pursue the case.

Soni Mishra was an AAP worker from Narela area who committed suicide in 2016. A magisterial enquiry was ordered by the AAP government and the matter was transferred for probe to Crime Branch of Delhi Police.