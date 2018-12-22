The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Dec 22, 2018 | Last Update : 07:45 AM IST

India, All India

After loan waiver, Madhya Pradesh farmers to get pension

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 22, 2018, 2:24 am IST
Updated : Dec 22, 2018, 5:40 am IST

The Congress in its election manifesto had promised to waive farm loans besides providing pension to the elderly peasants.

The small farmers who have attained age of 60 and have no alternative source of income other than farming are eligible for pension.
  The small farmers who have attained age of 60 and have no alternative source of income other than farming are eligible for pension.

Bhopal: After announcing to write off farm loans, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath is ready to take up another ambitious task to start pension for peasants who have crossed 60 years of age.

The chief minister has ordered the state agriculture department to conduct a survey to identify the farmers who fulfilled the criteria being fixed by the government, to get proposed monthly pension of Rs 1,000 each, an official spokesman said here on Friday.

The Congress in its election manifesto had promised to waive farm loans besides providing pension to the elderly peasants. Madhya Pradesh will be the first state in the country to introduce pension for farmers.

The small farmers who have attained age of 60 and have no alternative source of income other than farming are eligible for pension.

They should not have more than 2.5 acre of agriculture land each to be the beneficiary under the scheme.

“We are preparing data on beneficiaries of the proposed pension scheme for farmers. It is estimated tentatively that around 10 lakh farmers may be benefited by the proposal and it may cost state exchequer Rs 12,000 crore to implement the scheme”, a spokesman of state agriculture department said.Budgetary  allocation would be made for the scheme.

Meanwhile, the exercise to fix parameters for waiving farm loans in the state was still on. An official panel has been constituted to give final shape to the loan waiver proposal.

The panel has been divided to visit states of Maharashtra and Punjab to study their modalities on implementation of farm loan waiver there.

Tags: kamal nath, madhya pradesh farmers
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

MOST POPULAR

1

Here's why people believe in God, reveal researchers

2

Television ads for sugary cereal do influence kids' breakfast cravings

3

‘Dermophis donaldtrumpi’: Blind animal to be named after US President

4

Police start live face recognition on streets, here's why

5

Bid good bye to dry lips with emollients this winter

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham