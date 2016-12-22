Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 | Last Update : 10:47 PM IST

India, All India

Jaipur: Newborn suffers mild injuries after nurse keeps her near heater

PTI
Published : Dec 22, 2016, 3:12 pm IST
Updated : Dec 22, 2016, 4:02 pm IST

The nurse kept the baby close to heater to extort money from her parents.

The newborn suffered mild burn injuries on face and is admitted to a hospital. (Representational image)
 The newborn suffered mild burn injuries on face and is admitted to a hospital. (Representational image)

Jaipur: In a shocking case, an auxiliary nurse midwife of a government dispensary allegedly kept a newborn girl close to a heater to force her family to give Rs 300 in Churu district. The baby suffered mild burn injuries on her face.

Later, the ANM was removed and put under the awaiting posting orders (APO) while three others were shifted to another ward after the matter came to light.

"Maya delivered a baby girl on Monday in the health centre. Soon after the normal delivery, ANM Neetu Gurjar put the baby close to a heater and demanded Rs 300 as 'Badhai'.”

"Her grandmother opposed but the ANM did not agree to give the baby to her mother," SHO Kotwali police station Bhagwan Sahay Meena said.

Later to get the newborn, her grandmother gave the ANM Rs 300 and Rs 200 to another nurse, he said, adding, the newborn suffered mild burn injuries on face and is admitted to a hospital.

The newborn's father Lalchand Prajapat lodged a complaint against the ANM and another nurse.

On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was registered under section 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others), 166B (public servant disobeying law, with intent to cause injury to any person) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of IPC on Tuesday.

After the mater came to light, Rajasthan Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf ordered a departmental inquiry and put Neetu under the awaiting posting orders (APO) status. She was shifted to Medical Directorate, Jaipur while three staff nurse – Mukesh Devi, ANMs Jamuna and Pushpa Darji - were shifted to another ward.

On the direction of the minister, a four-member committee of doctors has been constituted which will probe the matter and submit its report by December 26, according to an official of the Medical and Health Department.

Tags: newborn, nurse, burn injuries
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

MOST POPULAR

1

Video: Qatar girl buys zoo to release birds

2

Gujarat 'don' Abdul Latif's son wants to take Raees makers to court

3

Shahid Afridi expresses sadness about detention of his fan in India

4

Death threats make 'Eye to Eye' singer Tahir Shah leave Pakistan

5

China: Principal penalized for organizing outdoor exam

more

Editors' Picks

Although Shehzad is considered to be one of the most talented batsmen in the country, he has been dropped by the Pakistan selectors due to indiscipline. (Photo: AFP)

Ahmed Shehzad draws flak for Virat Kohli comparison

Rishi Kapoor was seen in 'Kapoor & Sons' earlier this year.

Rishi rips Twitterati apart for mocking Saifeena's baby's name

The parent's of Theo Ormondi donated his lungs to a five-month-old girl and a young adult after their son died due to a sudden illness. (Photo: AFP)

41-day-old UK baby becomes youngest lung donor

United Nations Security Council. (Photo: AP/File)

Need to act against LeT, JeM, their supporters: India tells UN

Priyanka will be seen in 'Baywatch' next year.

Priyanka Chopra named Assam tourism brand ambassador for two years

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood stars were present at the launch of Esha Amin's new label on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town ladies come out in their fashionable best

Bollywood celebrities were snapped outside a restaurant in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sidharth, Zareen, Gautam step out for dinner

Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Jacqueline, Kriti, Dharmendra, other stars get spotted in the city

Numerous celebrities came out at the premiere of 'Wajah Tum Ho' on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come out for Wajah Tum Ho premiere

Urvashi Rautela and Zareen Khan performed at Jaipur Sangeet by Weddings Fantastique. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Urvashi, Zareen sizzle with their dance moves at Jaipur event

Numerous filmmakers came together as part of a collaboration with a renowned digital streaming brand. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Zoya, Vikas, Reema collaborate on new project

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham