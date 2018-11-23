The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 22, 2018 | Last Update : 10:29 PM IST

India, All India

Watch: Salman Khan, Kiren Rijiju cycle around hilly terrains of Arunachal

THE ASIAN AGE. | UMANG SHARMA
Published : Nov 22, 2018, 9:38 pm IST
Updated : Nov 22, 2018, 9:38 pm IST

The actor was there to inaugurate the sixth edition of the Mechuka Adventure Festival. The Bicycle race is a part of the festival.

The trio cycled around the hilly terrains in the state to kick-start the second edition of MTB Arunachal Mountain Bicycle Race. (Photo: Twitter | @PemaKhanduBJP)
 The trio cycled around the hilly terrains in the state to kick-start the second edition of MTB Arunachal Mountain Bicycle Race. (Photo: Twitter | @PemaKhanduBJP)

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu kicked of an adventure festival by cycling at Mechuka on Thursday.

The trio cycled around the hilly terrains in the state to kick-start the second edition of MTB Arunachal Mountain Bicycle Race.

The actor also inaugurated the sixth edition of the Mechuka Adventure Festival. The Bicycle race is a part of the festival.

Salman Khan, an ambassador of Arunachal Pradesh tourism participated in the 10 km ride along with the two politicians and several other dignitaries, a video of which was shared by news agency ANI.

 

 

Sharing photos from the event, Rijiju, the MoS for Home Affairs took to Twitter and wrote, "People of Arunachal Pradesh will be forever indebted to @BeingSalmanKhan for promoting the State as a destination for adventure tourism. People showered him all the love & affection at Menchuka today."

 

 

The CM of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu too Tweeted about his experience, "It was an exhilarating experience to be part of 10km bicycle ride with Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan and MoS Home @KirenRijiju at Mechuka today. Thanks with all my heart to @BeingSalmanKhan for his presence at Mechuka Adventure Festival. It means a lot. @incredibleindia."

 

 

The Mechuka Festival is an initiative organised by the Department of Tourism of Arunachal Pradesh.

Tags: salman khan, kiren rijiju, cm khandu, mechuka adventure festival
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Unhealthy lifestyle, erratic shifts can increase diabetes risk, says study

2

Elon Musk smoking marijuana, drinking whiskey prompts NASA to review SpaceX workplace

3

Plane with absolutely no moving parts takes flight

4

European privacy search engines aim to challenge Google

5

DeepVeer wedding reception: Ranveer kissed Deepika, here's all that happened

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

After a dreamy destination wedding, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated their marriage with close friends and family.

DeepVeer reception: Ranveer makes Deepika feel special post wedding

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently got married in an extremely private ceremony in Italy, amidst friends and family.

Much-in-love Ranveer, Deepika 'laugh out loud' before Bengaluru reception

An awards ceremony was held last night and many celebs had glamour written all over them as they slayed in their wear.

SRK, Akshay and students Sidharth, Varun, Alia slay at an awards

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who got married at Lake Como in Italy earlier this week, have finally returned in Mumbai. Thousands of fans flooded the airport exit to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds. Check out the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Newlyweds Deepika, Ranveer are back in the bay post Italy wedding

Aaradhya Bachchan celebrated her 7th birthday and it was a very private, close-knit party which only involved her family i.e. the Bachchans.

Aaradhya celebrates her close-knit birthday with Big B, mom-dad

In another eventful day, couples like Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya and Harshvardhan Rane-Kim Sharma were spotted coming out together for professional purposes.

Work hard, party harder: Big B, Jaya unveil book, Kim, Rane make it official

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham