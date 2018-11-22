The Asian Age | News

Ready to hold discussions to resolve standoff, says Sabarimala temple board

Nov 22, 2018
The Temple reopened on Friday for the 64-day long Mandala-Magaravilaku annual pilgrimage season which will last till January 17.

The statement comes two days after the TDB moved the Supreme Court seeking an extension for implementation of its verdict which lifted the age-old ban on entry of women of menstruating age inside Kerala's Sabarimala Temple. (Photo: PTI | File)
Thiruvananthapuram: Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A Padmakumar on Wednesday said that the board is ready to hold discussions with anybody to resolve the Sabarimala Temple standoff.

In its petition, the board said that lack of necessary infrastructure to cater to the needs of visiting pilgrims and tourists, and the ongoing violence and protests against implementing the top court's verdict necessitated an extension.

The Sabarimala Temple is under the control of Devaswom Board, the TDB president said adding, "If there is any lack of facilities at Sabarimala, the Devaswom Board is responsible." Issues including law and order, however, come under the jurisdiction of the government, he said.

A string of protests have been witnessed in the state since the Temple opened for the first time following the top court passed the order on September 28, allowing women of all age groups to enter the Lord Ayappa shrine.

This is the third time that the Temple doors have opened since the top court lifted the restrictions. At least 3,505 protesters have been arrested and around 529 cases have been registered in connection with the protests and the incidents of violence that have erupted since the ban was lifted.

