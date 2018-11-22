Rajnath Singh confident of BJP’s win in Madhya Pradesh

The union home minister lauded chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for leading MP to path of progress in all fields.

Bhopal: Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday dared Congress to declare its chief ministerial candidate for Madhya Pradesh ahead of November 28 assembly elections in the state.

“Congress is playing Kaun Banega CM (KBC) in the line of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) being played in Amitabh Bachhan-anchored TV show. Congress knows it well that if the party declared its CM candidate then it would be in disarray”, Mr Singh who was in MP to drum up support for BJP in the upcoming assembly polls, told reporters.

He asserted that BJP was going to win fourth successive term in power in MP and Chhattisgarh in this poll and was on path to retain power in Rajasthan.

The union home minister lauded chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for leading MP to path of progress in all fields.

He said there were numerous chief ministerial aspirants in Congress in MP. Congress leadership would not be able to hold its flock together in the state if it declared its chief ministerial nominee.

Taking a jibe at Congress for promising to write off farm loans if the party returned to power in MP, he said Congress has never fulfilled such a promise made in the past. Congress always declared to waive farm loans, but conveniently forgot its promise after coming to power.

‘Congress’s promise is like a post-dated cheque never honoured”, he quipped.

He asserted that BJP was going to win fourth successive term in power in MP and Chhattisgarh in this poll and was on path to retain power in Rajasthan. He lauded chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for leading MP to path of progress in all fields.