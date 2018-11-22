The Asian Age | News



Muzaffarpur Shelter rape case: CBI to grill former minister

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 22, 2018, 12:29 am IST
Updated : Nov 22, 2018, 7:05 am IST

Bihar additional director general of police S K Singhal has claimed that “Verma surrendered because of police pressure”.

Manju Verma (Photo: ANI)
 Manju Verma (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The CBI, which is probing the sexual abuse case at a shelter home in Muzaffarpur (Bihar), is all set to examine former social welfare minister of the state, Manju Verma, in connection with the case. Manju Verma, who had been evading arrest in an Arms Act case, surrendered on Tuesday before a court in the state that sent her to judicial custody till December 1.   
 
“The CBI will now record her statement in connection with the case,” sources in the central probe agency said. Verma, who stepped down as the state’s social welfare minister following allegations of close links between her husband and Brajesh Thakur—the prime accused in the sexual abuse case—was reportedly hiding at the residence of her husband’s relative. Her husband, Chandra Shekhar Verma, had surrendered before the court on October 29.

Verma, along with her husband, was named in the Arms Act case lodged in August after the CBI, which is probing Verma’s alleged role in the Muzaffarpur case, raided the former minister’s residence around one-and-a-half-month ago and recovered more than 50 live cartridges.

Last week, Begusarai Police had attached her Cheria Bariarpur residence after the court declared her an absconder.

The JD(U) had recently suspended Verma from the party, even as the Opposition RJD had accused the state government of “shielding” her.

On Monday, former chief minister Rabri Devi had sought to know why the state police had failed to track a ruling party MLA. The Supreme Court, which has been monitoring the Muzaffarpur case, on November 12 had also pulled up the state police for its failure to arrest the former minister. The top court had asked Bihar DGP K S Dwivedi to appear before it on November 27 in the matter. Chandra Shekhar Verma is set to appear before the court on December 1.

The sexual abuse of 34 girls over a period of time in the state government-funded shelter home, allegedly linked to Thakur, came to light after a social audit was conducted by the Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences. After the incident came to light, an FIR was subsequently registered by the Bihar social welfare department and 10 people, including Thakur, were arrested.

Tags: manju verma, muzaffarpur shelter rape case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

