

Lack of JPC probe raises suspicion, says Manmohan Singh

Published : Nov 22, 2018, 4:10 am IST
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh (Photo: PTI)
Bhopal: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Wednesday dared the NDA government at the Centre to order Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Rafale aircraft deal.

Talking to reporters in Indore, Dr Singh who was in MP to campaign for his party for the November 28 Assembly elections in the state, said the unwillingness on the part of the Centre to order Joint Parliamentary Comm-ittee probe gave rise to suspicion that something was seriously wrong in it.

Dr Singh renewed his attack on demonetization and GST, saying that the twin policies of the Narendra Modi government had shattered the economy of the country.

He described the demonetization as ‘monumental failure’ that has failed to achieve any of the objectives that were stated by Union government while enforcing ban on the old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes two years ago.

“Demonetisation was a deliberate and designed attack on small and medium enterprises, farmers and house wives”, he added.

It particularly shattered economy of farming community in the country, he added.

“The Centre will never admit that demonetization was a wrong move. Every day, a new story is being narrated to justify the decision”, he said.

He described the GST as “government sponsored tax terrorism” targeting both organised and unorganized sectors.

He also slammed the state government for its failure to address distress in farm sector in MP, leading to suicide of around 17,000 peasants in the state in the last 15 years.

