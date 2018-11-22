Kamal Nath’s controvesial video goes viral

Of the nearly 7.5 crore population in MP, Muslims constitute around 35 lakhs.

Bhopal: A purported video in which Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath was heard asking Muslim leaders to ensure 90 percent polling in their community in the November 28 assembly elections in the state to bail out his party has gone viral, sparking furor in ruling BJP here.

In the purported video clip, Mr Nath was heard saying the Muslim leaders that he would not be satisfied with their promise to ensure 80 percent polling among their community in the upcoming assembly elections.

“You are talking about increasing polling among Muslims to 80 percent. I am saying if the polling among Muslims falls below 90 percent, then Congress will be in trouble”, Mr Nath was heard saying in the purported video.

Mr Nath was heard saying in the clip that his party would probe why the polling by Muslims was barely 50-60 percent in the 2013 assembly elections in MP. Mr Nath was even heard saying in the video that according to him Muslim votes were more important for Congress than scheduled caste and scheduled tribe votes.

“SC, ST votes are shared between BJP and Congress. But, Muslims vote en block to Congress. Hence, the voting by Muslims should increase to 90 percent to yield electoral gains to Congress”, he was heard in the clip saying.

Reacting sharply to the video, BJP national vice-president Prabhat Jha slammed Mr Nath for indulging in communal politics and said his party would move the Election Commission for action against him for allegedly trying to stir communal passion for votes. Of the nearly 7.5 crore population in MP, Muslims constitute around 35 lakhs.