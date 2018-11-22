The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 22, 2018 | Last Update : 02:01 PM IST

India, All India

Even if I received fax staking claim, my stand would've been same: J&K Guv

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 22, 2018, 12:50 pm IST
Updated : Nov 22, 2018, 12:50 pm IST

The dissolution was announced by the Governor in a communique released by the Raj Bhavan.

After dissolving the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Governor Satya Pal Malik addressed the media on Thursday. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 After dissolving the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Governor Satya Pal Malik addressed the media on Thursday. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: After dissolving the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Governor Satya Pal Malik addressed the media on Thursday.

Governor Satya Pal Malik said, “I have been saying it since day one of my appointment as Governor that I'm not in favour of any government formed in the state with underhand defection and horse trading. I would instead want that elections are held and selected government rules the state.”

Malik said that he has been receiving complaints for the past 15 days of horse-trading and that MLAs were being threatened. He added that Mehbooba Mufti herself complained that her MLAs were being threatened.

Read:  Why did J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolve House? Here's why.

Talking about the fax which wasn’t received by the Raj Bhavan in Jammu, J&K Governor clarified that fax was not an issue. He said, “Yesterday was Eid. Both of them are devoted Muslim and should know that office are closed that day. Even my cook was on leave, let alone the person who handles fax. Even if I had received the fax, my stand would have been the same.”

On Wednesday late night, when the fax was unable to reach the Raj Bhavan, Mehbooba Mufti tweeted the letter to Jammu and Kashmir Governor.

Governor Malik questioned, “Are governments formed through social media? I neither tweet nor see the tweets. I selected yesterday for the decision (dissolution of the assembly) as it was a holy day, it was Eid. Election Commission will decide when polls will be held.”

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik late on Wednesday night dissolved the assembly after the PDP staked claim to form the government with the backing of rival National Conference and the Congress, followed by another bid from the two-member People's Conference which claimed the support of the BJP and 18 legislators from other parties.

The dissolution was announced by the Governor in a communique released by the Raj Bhavan.

Tags: raj bhavan, satya pal malik, j&k assembly, mehbooba mufti, election commission
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Elon Musk smoking marijuana, drinking whiskey prompts NASA to review SpaceX workplace

2

Plane with absolutely no moving parts takes flight

3

European privacy search engines aim to challenge Google

4

DeepVeer wedding reception: Ranveer kissed Deepika, here's all that happened

5

Huawei to launch Mate 20 Series in India on Nov 27

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMLife

The three-day annual festival, starting Wednesday, is to dedicate to the kingdom's ancestral naval warriors. (Photo: AP)

Cambodia marks water festival with boat races

It is the largest automotive showcase of Medellin. (Photo: AFP)

Colombia: Hundreds attend car festival in Medellin

Daspu, a wordplay on the expression 'Das putas' that means 'The hookers' in Portuguese, is a fashion house founded and run by the city's prostitutes. (Photo: AP)

Brazilian sex workers hold annual fashion show

From rehabilitated circus lions, to gorillas, new born monkeys and a fair for camels in India, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Oscar de la Renta's Bridal Spring 2019 collection is modern and effortlessly elegant. (Photo: Oscar de la Renta)

Oscar de la Renta Bridal Spring 2019: Modern and effortlessly elegant

Nepal’s tradition of honouring dogs at Kukur Tihar has been taken to the other side of the world by a collective of Mexican animal rights groups that has started celebrating the festival too.

In photos: Kukur Tihar, sharing the bond between man and dog in Mexico

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham