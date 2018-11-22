The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Nov 22, 2018 | Last Update : 10:21 AM IST

India, All India

Congress, BJP are brothers who can't be believed: K Chandrashekar Rao

ANI
Published : Nov 22, 2018, 9:32 am IST
Updated : Nov 22, 2018, 9:32 am IST

Rao, who is popularly known as KCR also announced that he will 'enter national politics' after Telangana polls.

At another public meeting in Jadcherla, Rao credited his government for completing all the pending projects in the Mahabubnagar district. (Photo: File)
 At another public meeting in Jadcherla, Rao credited his government for completing all the pending projects in the Mahabubnagar district. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief and caretaker chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday said that "both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are brothers who cannot be believed".

Addressing a public meeting at Devarakonda, Rao, who is popularly known as KCR also announced that he will "enter national politics" after Telangana polls.

He also accused Telangana Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy and senior leader Jana Reddy of cheating the people of Nalgonda district and said that "Around 85 tribal areas are converted into Gram Panchayat which benefited the people of Lambada community in the district. No one can stop the victory of TRS in Devarakonda."

At another public meeting in Jadcherla, Rao credited his government for completing all the pending projects in the Mahabubnagar district.

He went on to criticize Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, saying, "All the pending projects in the district are about to complete in few months. Chandrababu Naidu was the Chief Minister for other state and had written a letter to the central government to stop Palamuru Ethipothala project in the district. Why had he not developed the district in nine years and how can TDP contest here now without any guilt".

He also made an announcement of implementing a new health scheme and said, "A new health scheme same as Kantivelugu will be implemented by the ENT department and blood samples of public will be collected in the state by which the Telangana health status can be known to the government."

Claiming that the TRS government has implemented many schemes which are not implemented anywhere in the world, he also promised to provide water for 20 lakh acres of land in the Mahabubnagar district.

The Telangana Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on December 7 to elect members from 119 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on December 11.

Tags: telangana assembly elections, k chandrashekar rao, bjp, congress, chandrababu naidu
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

